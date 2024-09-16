Open Arms Trial, Orban Praises Salvini: “You Are Our Hero”

The controversy over the Open Arms trial continues, with the Palermo Prosecutor’s Office requesting six years of imprisonment for Matteo Salvini. The former Interior Minister of the yellow-red government is accused of having prevented the landing, for days, of the ship of the Spanish NGO “Open Arms” with 147 migrants rescued in the Mediterranean on board. The events date back to August 2019 and are among the last acts of Salvini’s management of the Viminale. At the end of August of the same year, the Conte I government will fall due to the tear of the “Papete”, by the leader of the Carroccio.

And today, on X, the exchange of messages between Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Matteo Salvini and Viktor Orbán regarding the Open Arms trial. The Hungarian leader expressed solidarity with Salvini, calling him “our hero” and one of those who “defend Europe and are constantly penalized”.

The two will meet next Friday, September 20, in Budapest on the sidelines of the informal council of transport ministers, according to a note from the League.

And Salvini’s response was not long in coming: “Viktor, see you on Friday in the beautiful city of Budapest. The trials and threats will not stop the wind of change and freedom that is blowing in Europe.”