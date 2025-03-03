Oscar 2025, the password is: no politics





In the end, almost everything went as expected, but that of the 2025 Oscars was at least an edition with the perception that events could disregard those forecasts. Not just considered how the years went, in which everything, but really everything, seemed to follow a script addressed on tracks where, for the twist, there was no space-the last, perhaps, the extra-artistic one of the already hypernarrato and mythological slap of Will Smith in 2022 show and some ironed sporadic. In short, he tries with all the cards available and can still up to a certain point against the length of an evening that cannot exempt himself from inevitable dead times.

The late Emilia Pérez

The verve of the award ceremony was then accrued thanks to the complicity of the very high quality of the films present this year in the various categories, but certainly also due to the numerous controversies that accompanied the weeks and months approaching the event of March 2 to the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Among these, the complaints were undoubtedly the complaints around Emilia Pérez by Jacques Audiard, the film with the largest number of nominations, as many as 13.

The case Karla Sofia Gascón yes, Karla Sofia Gascón No, the leading actress ended at the center of the vortex of controversy because of some of her old and controversial tweets, even unloaded by Netflix for the Oscar campaign and in doubt until the last for participating in the event. Candidate for best leading actress, in the end Gascón was present in the room, essentially relegated on one side and intercepted only by the jokes of O’Brien, who dampened with the best and cynical possible humor. However, Emilia Pérez had to settle for just two statuettes: the one to the best supporting actress for Zoe Saldana, sacrosanct (but that in the speech, generic, ignored Gascón), and the one for the best song, El Mal. The latter, not without ironic mockery, also the only Oscar brought home personally by Audiard, which is like a lyricist alongside Clément Ducol and Camille.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=suioepjhiys

Some surprises and no politics

Speaking of music, the wealthy singing moments placed along the almost four hours of the event were revealed in the negative, immediately seemed quite unlucky and non -organic to the trend of the program. Starting from the joint performance of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo at the opening of the ceremony with their long -awaited, but quite spoiled, Defying Gravity taken from Wicked by Jon M. Chu, a film with 10 nominations and finally satisfied only better costumes and scenography. Always better than the dry mouth of A Complete Unknown, 9 candidates, to whom a thymotée chalamet spesy in all possible ways during the promotional and self -certified manner, in spite of false modesty, is not enough to become “one of the greats”.

The category for which instead at the most quoted origin was Emilia Pérez, the best international film, if the Brazilian candidate I’m Still Here, the story in the straight and effective historical memory of Walter Salles, was awarded Fernanda Torres. In the same group of nominations, Flow was also present, the animated and substantially wetsuit of Gints Zilbalodis, which however won as the best animated film against giants most considered as the wild robot, consecrating itself as the first Latvian film ever to win an Oscar winner.

For those who then expected the response from the world of American cinema to the Trump administration, the most patinated Hollywood has set the thumbs. Politics seemed to say the truth to stay out of the list of the artists of the day, faithful in their speeches to the “neutrality” password. At least until the documentary No Other Land of the collective made by Basel Adra, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor and Hamdan Ballal was awarded in the category of the best documentary. A very important victory for a film that speaks and strongly denounces the Israeli occupation in the territories of the West Bank, already winner (with controversy) at the Berlin Film Festival 2024 and which has not been able to obtain a national distribution in the United States up to now, which makes its success even more exceptional.

The defeats and the triumph of anne

After the failure to enter the Shortlist of Vermiglio by Maura Delpero, a pinch of Italy was however with Isabella Rossellini – dressed with a blue velvet dress in declared tribute to the recently who disappeared David Lynch -, candidate for best supporting actress for Conclave. But also with Alba Rorhwacher, among the presenters for best photography, a recognition that Lol Crawley has deservedly won for the Carthusian work in 70mm film for The Brutalist river. This by Brady Corbet, another film with 10 nominations, is perhaps the one to which the limited number of Oscars obtained is most shaking. In addition to the photograph, also the best soundtrack to Daniel Blumberg and the best leading actor to Adrien Brody, who returns to win him after winning him, as a young man ever, in 2003 with the pianist of Roman Polanski. In short, nothing in the hands of the director Brady Corbet who had won at the Venice Festival 2024.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=feqxw3nkcic

The fault, or merit, of the absolute triumph of anra, the independent work between comedy and drama written and directed by Sean Baker. Just 6 million dollars of budgets, $ 5 conquered on 6 nominations, is the celebration of a very specific idea of ​​making cinema even before doing that cinema well, which in Baker is to tell the truth always succeeded in twenty years of career and that today the Hollywood industry recognizes openly. The author in fact won the prizes to the best direction, to the best original screenplay, to the best editing and the very prestigious best film. Four in one evening. The only one precedent? Walt Disney in 1953, but with a documentary and three short films.

Also for the annex the best actress is instead Mikey Madison, born in 1999 crowned for her intense and extroverted performance, but also deeply tragic, in the role of the sex worker ani. A victory that is perhaps the only one to really surprise, at the expense of the other strong contender, Demi Moore for The Substance by Coralie Fargeat. The latter who, after obtaining the Golden Globe for his open heart interpretation, was seen blowing the prize from a younger actress, present and loved by the spotlight.

And wasn’t it really about what The Substance spoke? That’s Showbiz, Baby. In short, where nothing basically changes, even when it seems that it can change.