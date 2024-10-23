Our interview with Paolo Sorrentino, the director of “Parthenope” and “The Great Beauty”

You’re watching Pop Corner Don’t miss out on more content from Geopop

It has just been released in Italian cinemas Parthenopethe new film from the director and screenwriter Paolo Sorrentino (Naples, 31 May 1970) now in his tenth feature film and famous for films such as The consequences of love (2004), The star (2008) e The great beauty (2013) which won the Oscar for best foreign film. The Neapolitan director has also established himself on the international scene with two films in English, This must be the place (2011) e Youth (2015).

In this episode of PopCorner we spoke with Paolo Sorrentino about how to make a filmfrom the initial idea to distribution through the creation of the characters and the plot, the ladderthe screenplaythe search for actors and funding, the resumed and the assembly. For Sorrentino a film is finished when there is the “premiere”, an experience full of tension but also liberating.

The works of Sorrentino to which the director is most attached? The consequences of love it is the film he is most fond of, while The star the most successful one.

Then there are the peculiarities of the so-called author’s filmwhich the director defines as «reflections of the author’s human and sentimental condition». We spoke with Sorrentino about the relationship between aesthetics and content, which according to the director tend to get confused in auteur cinema, in which the boundary between what you want to say and how you want to say it is often very blurred.

Another theme is that of slowness. What we risk losing by giving up slowness, according to the director, is “the possibility of getting bored”, which Sorrentino “is the funniest thing there is” and is a way of “thinking about God”. Not to mention the fact that “we forget the fast things, we remember the slow ones”.

To conclude, we couldn’t avoid a chat about the relationship with the city of Napleswhich the director returned to represent with Parthenope after the experience of It was the hand of God of 2021.