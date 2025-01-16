Our interview with Riccardo Zanotti, singer of Pinguini Tattici Nucleari

You’re watching Pop Corner Don’t miss out on more content from Geopop

Our column PopCornerwhere sciences meet other worlds, returns with an interview with Riccardo Zanottilead singer of the pop rock band Nuclear Tactical Penguins (PTN) founded in 2010, on the occasion of the release of their latest work Hello World.

One week after release Hello World it went gold, so why not ask us how the plays of a record are calculated? In the era of digital streaming it is not as simple as it used to be: while a digital download is worth exactly the same as a record sold, on a streaming platform – like Spotify – they are needed 130 plays streaming at least 30 seconds in premium mode e 325 plays streaming of at least 30 seconds in free mode to reach the equivalent of one album sold. So, for example, 6.5 million premium streams count as 50,000 records soldenough to win the title of gold record.

The interview with Riccardo Zanotti touches on other interesting cultural themes, such as the concept of popclearly central to the DNA of a reality like Geopop (which already has the word “pop” in its name) but which has a particular meaning when talking about music specifically.

We also talked about how a musician earns today between records, concerts and copyrights, especially in the era of digital listening. Here are some numbers: generally a streaming platform pays 2800 and 4000 euros for 1 million plays. Of this revenue, the percentage that goes torecord label is around 70%, a producers and authors is entitled to 20% and artists or performers they earn 10%.