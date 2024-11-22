Our Little Secret, the new Christmas film with Lindsay Lohan: plot and when it comes out on Netflix

After “Falling for Christmas”, the well-known New York actress and singer Lindsay Lohan returns with a new Christmas film, “Our Little Secret”, which will soon be released on Netflix. A film not to be missed for lovers of pure Christmas style rom-coms. The direction bears the signature of Stephen Herek and the male protagonist is Ian Harding, also already known for having starred in a film of the same genre entitled “My Christmas Ghost”. The screenplay is by Hailey DeDominicis.

Our Little Secret: the plot

The film starring Lindsay Lohan tells of two exes who find themselves living under the same roof during the Christmas holidays. Avery and Logan separated and chose different paths with other partners. But as luck would have it, the two respective people they fell in love with are brother and sister. For this reason they will have to try to live together during the Christmas holidays in the same house, trying to hide old disagreements and putting up with each other once again. All to try not to upset their respective new boyfriends’ Christmas.

Our Little Secret: the cast and characters

In the cast of “Our Little Secret” what makes the film precious is certainly the female protagonist, Lindsay Lohan, who is also its executive producer. The actress is currently busy filming “Freaky Friday the Second”, a film which, twenty years after the first chapter, features the same actresses in the cast: in addition to the Bronx-born singer, also Jamie Lee Curtis. Alongside the protagonist, who plays Avery, is Ian Harding who plays her ex Logan. The angel-faced actor is one of the performers of the hit series “Pretty Little Liars”, which has been on the air since 2010 for seven seasons. In this teen drama thriller he plays the role of English literature professor Ezra “Fitz” Fitzgerald.

Other performers include: Kristin Chenoweth (“Get Dressed”, “The Campervan”), Jon Rudnitsky (“40 is the New 20”, “How to Make Your Boss Lose His Mind”), Judy Reyes (“Scrubs – First Time Doctors”, “Smile”), Henry Czerny (“Till Death Do Us Part”, “Mission: Impossible”), Katie Baker (“Tomorrow”, “Yes Day”, “What/If”) and Chris Parnell, known for having took part in the cast of “Saturday Night Live”.

Our Little Secret: when it comes out on Netflix

“Our Little Secret” will be available on Netflix starting November 27, 2024.

Our Little Secret: the trailer