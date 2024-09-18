Outer Banks 4: Plot, Trailer, When It Comes Out on Netflix

Netflix has renewed Outer Banks for a fourth season a few days after the debut of its third installment. The streaming platform, in fact, has decided to continue to focus on this teen series that over the years has captivated so many people to the point of confirming its renewal even before checking whether the new season would be a success or not. The series, which follows the story of a group of kids who go in search of some hidden treasures, is about to return with a new installment but where are we with the filming of Outer Banks 4? And, above all, when can we expect to see the new episodes of the series on Netflix? Let’s find out together.

Outer Banks 4, the creators’ statements

Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shanon Burke, the creators of Outer Banks, stated shortly after the release of the third season that “the Pogues’ journey would continue in the fourth season of Outer Banks and that it would be full of new twists and turns”. In addition, the three showrunners and executive producers also thanked Netflix and the cast of the series, as well as the fans, who have been essential to achieving this great success. But where are we with the filming of the fourth season now that five months have passed since the debut of the third chapter of the series?

Outer Banks 4: the plot

After last season’s eighteen-month leap into the future when Wes Genrette proposed that the Pogues find Blackbeard’s treasure, season four takes us back to the moments before that event. After finding the gold of El Dorado, the Pogues return to the Outer Banks and decide to live a “normal” life: they build a new refuge dubbed “Poguelandia 2.0” and open a rather profitable fishing tackle business. But some financial difficulties push John B, Sarah, Kiara, JJ, Pope and Cleo to accept Wes’s proposal and set off on a new adventure in search of more money. The situation soon becomes more complicated than expected, with new dangerous enemies on their heels ready to beat them to the punch to get their hands on the treasure. But this is just the beginning and the Pogues are forced to question the past, present and future and ask themselves who they really are, what is the meaning of their actions and how much they are willing to risk.

When is Outer Banks 4 coming out on Netflix?

Outer Banks 4 releases on Netflix on October 10, 2024.

Outer Banks 4: the trailer