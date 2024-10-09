“Outer Banks 4”, the TV series created by Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shanon Burke, arrives on Netflix. The fourth season will be divided into two parts: the first 5 episodes will be launched on the streaming platform on 10 October 2024, while the last 5 will be available starting from 7 November. Let’s discover together the plot, the cast and what time “Outer Banks 4” comes out on Netflix.

Outer Banks 4: the plot

In “Outer Banks 4” we go back in time, to the moments preceding the leap into the future of eighteen months seen at the end of the third season, when the Pogues receive the proposal from Wes Genrette to leave in search of Blackbeard’s treasure. After returning from El Dorado, the protagonists try to lead a normal life in their new base, “Poguelandia 2.0”, where they run a fishing tackle shop. Due to financial problems, however, John B, Sarah, Kiara, JJ, Pope and Cleo are forced to abandon their new, decidedly quieter lifestyle and reconsider Wes Genrette’s offer. The Pogues, therefore, set off on a completely new adventure to find more money, but along the way, full of pitfalls and enemies that await them, they will have to face dangerous situations and

questioning the past, present and future but above all oneself.

Outer Banks 4: the cast

Below is the main cast of the fourth season of the Netflix TV series:

Chase Stokes as John B

Madelyn Cline is Sarah Cameron

Madison Bailey as Kiara

Rudy Pankow is JJ

Jonathan Daviss is Pope

Carlacia Grant is Cleo

Austin North is Topper

Drew Starkey is Rafe Cameron

The new characters:

Pollyanna McIntosh as Dalia, the Pogue’s antagonist;

Brianna Brown as Hollis Robinson, an entrepreneur;

Mia Challis as Ruthie, Topper’s possible love interest;

J. Anthony Crane as Chandler Groff, a new ally of the Pogues;

Rigo Sanchez is Lightner, a dangerously calculating man who seems to be testing the Pogues.

Outer Banks 4: what time does it come out on Netflix

The first part of “Outer Banks 4” will be released on Netflix on October 10, 2024 at 09:00 in the morning in Italy.