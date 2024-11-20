Pablo Trincia: “Tell about Rigopiano? The pain stays inside you. In the future I would like to deal with fiction”

Pablo Trincia is the creator of the new Sky docuseries “And then the silence. The Rigopiano disaster” which reconstructs the tragedy that saw 29 people die, on 18 January 2017, in Abruzzo, submerged by an avalanche that hit the hotel where they were on holiday.

A news story that shocked the whole of Italy and that Trincia, after the success of the podcast dedicated to the same theme, decided to bring to TV with a serial adaptation in a documentary style, directed by Paolo Negro and written by Trincia together with Debora Campanella, which tells the story of the deadliest avalanche in the Apennines, with unreleased videos and direct testimonies from survivors, relatives of the victims and rescuers.

An intense, dramatic, exciting work and definitely not easy to carry out from an emotional point of view, especially for those who created it.

“Emotions are not something you can shake off because you have to tell them and they also stay inside you a bit – Pablo revealed to us in our interview -. These are dangerous stories because you expose yourself so much to the emotional radiation of so many people, so many families, risks leaving you with an underlying melancholy, a sense of injustice that you have to find a way to manage. Because otherwise these emotions risk hurting you. These are stories that must also be addressed from a psychological point of view, by getting followed and talking about them with someone because anyway you you immerse yourself greatly in the pain of others.”

The series will be released on 20, 20, 21 and 22 November, the Sky Original docuseries with 5 episodes. The first 2 episodes aired on Wednesday 20 November, 2 episodes on Thursday 21 November and the final episode on Friday 22 November, exclusively on Sky TG24, Sky Documentaries and Sky Crime, streaming on NOW and always available on demand.

