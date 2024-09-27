Paramount+, all releases for October 2024

Action, mystery, science fiction. A new month arrives and Paramount+ enriches the catalog with several new features. Here are the October 2024 releases on the streaming platform.

Paramount+, October 2024 releases

From, season 3 (October 4, 2024)

It begins on October 4, 2024 with the third season of Fromthe series about “a nightmarish city that traps all who enter it. As the reluctant residents struggle to maintain a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive threats from the surrounding forest, including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down,” the synopsis says. And again: “Escape will become a very real possibility as the true nature of the city comes into focus, and the citizens go on the offensive against the horrors that surround them.”

The cast includes Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Corteon Moore, Pegah Ghafoori, David Alpay, Elizabeth Moy and Avery Konrad.

Star Trek: Lower Decks, Season 5 (October 24, 2024)

It continues on October 5, 2024 with the fifth season of Star Trek: Lower Decks the animated series about the lower deck personnel of one of Starfleet’s least important ships. In this season, the synopsis says, “the The crew of the USS Cerritos is tasked with closing the “space holes,” subspace fractures that are causing havoc in the Alpha Quadrant. The task would be easy for Jr. Mariner, Boimler, Tendi and Rutherford… if they weren’t also dealing with an Orion War, rampaging Klingons, diplomatic catastrophes and, scariest of all, their own career aspirations ”.

Lioness, season 2 (October 27, 2024)

We conclude on October 27, 2024 with the second season of LionessTaylor Sheridan’s spy thriller.

The series boasts a stellar cast, including Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Genesis Rodriguez, Michael Kelly, Morgan Freeman and Nicole Kidman.

“In season two, as the CIA’s fight against terrorism progresses, Joe (Saldaña), Kaitlyn (Kidman) and Byron (Kelly) enlist a new Lioness agent to infiltrate a previously unknown threat. The mounting pressure forces Joe to confront the profound personal sacrifices he has made as the leader of the program,” reads the official synopsis.

