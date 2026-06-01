Paramount+, all releases of June 2026

Thrillers, reality shows, cartoons and much more. A new month arrives and Paramount+ adds several new features to the catalogue. Here are all the June 2026 releases on the streaming platform.

Mazatlán Shore, season 1 (June 4, 2026)

It begins on June 4, 2026 with the first season of Mazatlan ShoreseeMexican version of the franchise Shore. Sun, wild parties, friendships, flirtations and inevitable clashes: the reality show brings a new group of young protagonists to the famous Mexican seaside resort to experience a summer without rules. Between unpredictable relationships, tensions that explode at any moment and nights full of fun, the contestants share coexistence under the same roof, giving rise to increasingly engaging dynamics.

The Agency, season 2 (June 21, 2026)

We continue June 21, 2026 with the second season of The Agencya spy thriller that follows Martian (Michael Fassbender), a CIA agent forced to live undercover and deal with the boundaries of the mission and his own identity. In the new season the stakes become personal: Samia (Jodie Turner-Smith), the woman he loves, is a political prisoner in Sudan and he is willing to do anything to save her, even beyond the point of no return. Jeffrey Wright, Katherine Waterston and Richard Gere also return to the cast. The season (10 episodes) is produced by Paramount+ with Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios and is a new interpretation of the French drama Le Bureau des Légendesdeveloped by Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth. George Clooney and Grant Heslov also serve as executive producers.

Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistas (June 30, 2026)

Ends June 30, 2026 with Tyler Perry’s Divorced Sistasa series that tells the story of a group of women struggling with life after divorce, including new beginnings, friendships, secrets ready to resurface and increasingly complicated romantic dynamics. Created and produced by Tyler Perry, it stars LeToya Luckett, Khadeen Indréa, Porscha Coleman, Briana Price and Jennifer Sears.

Paramount+, all releases of June 2026