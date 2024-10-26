A thriller remake with a super cast, Carlo Verdone, a new title by Taylor Sheridan and an Italian comedy of errors. A new month arrives and Paramount+ enriches the catalog with several new features. Here are all the November 2024 releases on the streaming platform.

Paramount+, all releases of November 2024

Random Friends (8 November 2024)

We start on November 8, 2024 with Friends by chancethe film by Max Nardari. Protagonists of the comedy of errors Filippo Contri and Filippo Tirabassi. Also in the cast are Rocco Fasano, Beatrice Bruschi, Mirko Frezza, Giulia Schiavo, Ludovico Fremont, Daniel McVicar and Marina Suma. Pietro, says the official synopsis, a rough and passionate boy from Roma, finds himself kicked out from one day to the next by his girlfriend Lolly, tired of being in the background compared to football and friends. Homer, a serious and refined gay boy, is left by his partner Andy who asks him to marry him, improvising a flashmob and putting him in difficulty in front of everyone. Homer, finding himself alone in a house that is too big and too financially demanding, is forced to look for a roommate. Pietro in turn is looking for accommodation and the two, due to a funny misunderstanding, find themselves living together. The singular coexistence proceeds well until the day when Homer realizes that he is living with a homophobe full of prejudices and it is at that point that he reveals to Pietro that he is gay. Pietro goes into crisis, questioning his friendship with Homer, but when he discovers Lolly in the arms of another, it will be Homer himself who offers him unexpected help to win her back. Perhaps having a gay friend has positive implications that Pietro had never thought of.

Life as Carlo, season 3 (16 November 2024)

We continue on November 16, 2024 with the third season of Vita da Carlo, the series produced by Luigi and Aurelio De Laurentiis, created by Carlo Verdone, Nicola Guaglianone and Menotti, and starring Carlo Verdone himself who directs it alternating with Valerio Vestoso. In the cast, in addition to Carlo Verdone, also Monica Guerritore, Stefania Rocca, Caterina De Angelis, Antonio Bannò, Filippo Contri, Maria Paiato, Stefano Ambrogi, Ema Stokholma, Maccio Capatonda, Gianna Nannini, Zucchero Fornaciari, Nino D’Angelo, Serena Dandini , Roberto D’Agostino, Francesco Motta, Lucio Corsi, Betty Senatore, Giovanni Esposito, Giada Benedetti, Pietro Ragusa, Demetra Bellina, Radu Murarasu, Gianluigi Molteni, Laurence Belgrave, Loredana Piedimonte, Aurora Sardo, Luca Guastini, Alex Badiglio, Gabriel Elia Salvotti, Leone Bonanni, Aida Flix Filella, Mascia Musy and others. The third season, the synopsis anticipates, will revolve around the musical world: Carlo Verdone is proposed to be the artistic director of the Sanremo Festival. His enormous musical culture makes Carlo the ideal person to give life to an event characterized by competence and entertainment, not to mention that he is undoubtedly among the most loved characters in the country. In that absurd hypothesis there is something that entices him. Music, together with cinema, has always been his greatest passion and, within himself, Carlo has the belief that he can organize an unforgettable Festival.

Landman, season 1 (November 18, 2024)

It continues on November 18, 2024 with Landmanthe series starring Billy Bob Thornton, co-created by the king of the new western Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace and based on the Boomtown podcast from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly. Set in a boomtown in West Texas, the series, underlines the synopsis, tells the story of the search for fortune in the world of oil rigs. Landman a story of wild laborers and billionaires fueling a phenomenon so large that it changes the climate, economy and geopolitics. In addition to Billy Bob Thornton, the series stars Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland, Kayla Wallace, James Jordan, Mark Collie, Paulina Chávez and Demi Moore. Jon Hamm will have a recurring guest star role alongside Andy Garcia and Michael Peña.

The Agency, season 1 (November 30, 2024)

It closes on November 30, 2024 with The Agencythe remake of the French series The Bureau directed by Joe Wright and written by Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth. The cast includes, among others, Michael Fassbender, Richard Gere, Jodie Turner-Smith, Katherine Waterson and Jeffrey Wright. The political thriller, the synopsis anticipates, follows Martian (played by Michael Fassbender), a secret CIA agent, who is ordered to abandon his life undercover and return to London station. When the love he left behind reappears, romance is reignited. His career, his true identity and his mission clash with his heart, throwing him into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage. Richard Gere will play Bosko, the London station chief with a storied past after serving as an undercover agent for eight years.

