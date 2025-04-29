Paramount+, all the releases of May 2025

Films, series and cartoons. A new month arrives and Paramount+ enriches the catalog with some news. Here are all the releases of May 2025 on the streaming platform.

Paramount+, the release of May 2025

The gladiator II (11 May 2025)

It starts on 11 May 2025 with The gladiator IIthe sequel to the iconic film with Russell Crowe always directed by Ridley Scott. The film, says the synopsis, continues the epic saga of power, intrigue and revenge set in ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of the venerated Massimo hero at the hands of his uncle, Lucius is forced to entered the Colosseum after his house has been conquered by the tyrannical emperors who now guide Rome with the iron fist. With anger in the heart and the future of the empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor and return the glory of Rome to his people. The cast of Stars includes Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, Connie Nielsen and Denzel Washington.

Skymed, Season 3 (May 16, 2025)

It continues on May 16, 2025 with the third season of the Medical Drama Skymed. The series follows the successes and difficulties of a group of young doctors and pilots who work on Air Airplanes in the remote skies of North Canada. The new season, which combines intense trips with breathtaking medical bailouts with 20,000 feet of altitude in conditions at the limit of the impossible, puts the group of rescuers in the face of completely new challenges both at work and in personal life.

Mobland (May 30, 2025)

Ends on May 30, 2025 with Moblandthe new Crime series by Guy Ritchie. Tom Hardy, Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan are the protagonists at the head of an organized crime family, fighting for power within an international criminal association. In the cast there are also Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Geoff Bell, Daniel Betts, Lisa Dwan and Emily Barber.

Paramount+, all the releases of May 2025