Criminals, rock bands, Cinderella and much more. A new month arrives and Paramount + enriches the catalog with several new releases. Here are the September 2024 releases on the streaming platform.

Paramount+, all the releases of September 2024

Tulsa King 2 (September 15, 2024)

We start on September 15, 2024 with the second season of Tulsa Kingthe crime series starring Sylvester Stallone. “Dwight and the gang continue to build and defend their growing empire in Tulsa, but just as they get going they realize they’re not the only ones trying to assert themselves. With the Kansas City mob and a powerful local businessman looming, Dwight must fight to keep his family and crew safe while also taking care of all his business. Plus, he’s still got some unfinished business in New York to tie up.” The cast, in addition to Stallone, includes Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Vincent Piazza, Tatiana Zappardino, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, Frank Grillo, Domenick Lombardozzi, Andrea Savage, Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany.

Nöthin’ but a good time (September 18, 2024)

We continue on September 18, 2024 Nothing but a good timethe docuseries directed by Jeff Tremaine that shows the hard rock phenomenon of the 80s with interviews with the protagonists of the scene, including Bret Michaels, Stephen Pearcy, Nuno Bettencourt, Dave “Snake” Sabo and Riki Rachtman, as well as Corey Taylor and Steve-O, among many others. “Based on the acclaimed book Nöthin But a Good Time: The Uncensored History of the ’80s Hard Rock Explosion “From esteemed rock journalists Tom Beaujour and Richard Bienstock, the series offers a fresh and unsettling look behind the scenes at one of music’s most iconic eras. Each episode showcases the madness and dazzling ambition that captivated generations of music lovers and continues to shape culture to this day,” reads the synopsis.

Apartment 7A (September 28, 2024)

We conclude on September 28, 2024 with a film, Apartment 7A. Set in New York City in 1965, the psychological thriller tells the story before the legendary horror classic Rosemary’s Baby, exploring what happened in the infamous Bramford Building before Rosemary moved in.

“Ambitious young dancer Terry Gionoffrio dreams of fame and fortune in New York City, but after suffering a devastating injury, a wealthy older couple welcomes her into their luxury Bramford apartment building. When her roommate, an influential Broadway producer, offers her another shot at fame, it seems all her dreams are finally coming true. However, after an evening she can’t quite remember, disturbing circumstances soon cause her to reconsider the sacrifices she’s willing to make for her career, as she realizes that something evil lives not only in Apartment 7A, but in Bramford itself.” The film’s cast includes Julia Garner, Dianne Wiest, Kevin McNally, Jim Sturgess, Marli Siu, Andrew Buchan, Rosy McEwen and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith.

