Peaky Blinders: filming begins on film starring Cillian Murphy

After 36 episodes and six seasons the Peaky Blinders series has come to an end but the story of this very successful show has no intention of stopping and is ready to continue but in a new form: the cinematic one. Peaky Blinders, in fact, will have its own film, thus following in the footsteps of other series which, after having concluded, have chosen to continue on the big screen such as Sex and the City or The Last Kingdom. But what do we know so far about the Peaky Blinders movie? The filming has begun, let’s discover everything else together.

What do we know so far about the Peaky Blinders movie?

The adventures of the gang leader, Thomas Shelby, have been accompanying us since 2013. Peaky Blinders, in fact, followed the story of Shelby and his rise to power in the post-First World War period, arriving, with the last season, to touch the arc storm preceding the start of the Second World War. But what will happen in the film? In the meantime, we specify that rumors about the production of a film have been circulating for some time now, ever since the pandemic period which made the creation of a seventh season unrealistic. But what do we know about this film? In January 2021, the first to speak publicly about a film was Steven Knight, the screenwriter of the series who, in an interview with journalist Naman Ramachandran, had made these statements about the project.

“We are in the development phase. It is a fully formed idea and has a beginning, middle, and end. And I think it will be a fitting conclusion to the story that’s been told so far.”

Knight then added that the film was born as a replacement for a seventh season saying “we put our heads together and thought it would be a good idea to make a film instead of making the seventh series” and added that the story will be based on events that really happened during the Second World War and will be told in full Peaky style.

Furthermore, Knight revealed that Stephen Graham, who plays Hayden Stagg in the series, would be involved in the project.

The latest news

Now we know for sure that filming has begun on the Peaky Blinders movie. This was revealed by Deadline who spoke about a first take for the film with Cillian Murphy in the role of the criminal Tommy Shelby. The epic continuation of the award-winning gangster saga, set in the lawless streets of Birmingham in 1900. Cillian Murphy reprises his role as the iconic “Tommy Shelby” in the film written by series creator Steven Knight, who produces alongside Patrick Holland , Cillian Murphy and Guy Heeley. The film will be made in collaboration with BBC Film and directed by Tom Harper.

When does Peaky Blinders the movie come out?

The Peaky Blinders film will be released soon on Netflix, we expect not before 2025/2026.