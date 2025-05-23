Percy Jackson and the Olympus gods, Disney’s official announcement for the series

Great news for fans of Percy Jackson and the Olimp godsor. Disney+ officially announces that the series has been renewed for a third season. And the first advances on the plot arrive. Here is everything we know.

Percy Jackson and the gods of Olympus 3, the advances on the plot

The third season will be based on The curse of the Titanthe third chapter of Rick Riordan’s bestsellers series. “At the time of Percy Jackson’s debut and the Olympus gods, it seemed clear that this series had conquered fans of all ages – explains Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television -. We are excited to announce that Percy’s journey will also continue with a third. A huge thanks goes to our incredible cast and creative team, to our 20th television partners and our visionaries and our visionaries and our visionaries Talenuosi producers who continue to give life to the world of Rick Riordan with so much depth and imagination “.

“We are very grateful to continue the story of Percy Jackson on Disney+. This third season will be a new territory for the screen, bringing loved characters such as Artemide and Nico Di Angelo to life for the first time,” adds Rick Riordan. And again: “It is a great signal of commitment by Disney and is an example of the enthusiasm with which the Fandom welcomed the series. Thanks, halfly from all over the world”.

Percy Jackson and the gods of Olympus 3, when it comes out

At the moment Disney+ has not confirmed the date or the period of the third season of Percy Jackson and the Olympus godsbut the series will probably arrive at the end of 2026.