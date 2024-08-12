Peruvian in Canada reveals the ostentatious monthly salary he earns as an accountant: “I already have my own house”

Many Peruvians have decided to emigrate in search of better job opportunities and a higher quality of life. Leaving their country behind is not easy, but for some, the promise of a more stable future is worth it. This is the case of a Peruvian born in Lima, who found in Canada the perfect place to fulfill her dreams, which included buying her own home. Her story went viral on social media.

From Lima to Ottawa: The journey of a Peruvian accountant

This accountant came to this country thanks to his sister, who took him with a study visa. Established in Ottawaa city known for its high quality of life, this Peruvian not only found employment in his area, but also managed to reach a level of income that many would envy.

An enviable salary: How much do you earn as an accountant?

With his degree in hand and already established, the compatriot began working as an accountant and revealed that his monthly salary amounted to 5,500 Canadian dollars. This income allowed him not only to live comfortably, but also to think about a goal that few achieve: buying a house.

Owning a house: A dream come true

This man from Lima quickly fulfilled one of his greatest dreams. With his earnings, he was able to buy a house in Ottawa. Although the mortgage is high, since he pays 2,500 Canadian dollars a month, he shares this expense with his partner, which allows them to maintain their home without too many complications.

One of her biggest dreams was to buy her own house and thanks to her efforts she managed to achieve it. Photo: LR/TikTok composition

Life in Canada: Was it worth emigrating?

For this Peruvian, the decision to emigrate turned out to be the best one he could have made. Since his arrival in Canada, he has not only improved his economic situation, but has also built a stable and prosperous life. His story reflects the reality of many migrants who, with effort and determination, manage to achieve their goals far from their country of origin.

The experience of emigrating is not easy, but for this Peruvian accountant, Canada offered the opportunity to build a life that would have been difficult to imagine in Lima. Her story is a testament to the success that can be achieved when risks are taken in pursuit of a better future.