Pimpinero Blood and Oil: trailer, plot and release date of the action film from the director of Narcos

If you like Latin American action films that are a little (quite a lot) violent, Pimpinero: Blood and Oil is coming to Prime Video, a Colombian film set in the desert on the border between Colombia and Venezuela, where smugglers petrol – called “pimpineros” – transport illegal fuel from one country to another. Let’s look together at the cast, plot, release date and official trailer of Pimpinero: Blood and Oil.

The cast of Pimpinero Blood and Oil

Pimpinero: Blood and Oil is a gripping feature film written and directed by Andrés Baiz (director of Satanás, The Hidden Face, Roa, Narcos, Narcos: México, Griselda). This action-packed film stars Alberto Guerra (Griselda, Narcos: México), Alejandro Speitzer (Oscuro deseo, La cabeza de Joaquín Murrieta), Laura Osma (Blocco 181, Goles en contra, Historia de un crimen) and Juanes, the singer known for the song La camisa negra making his film debut in a leading role.

The film is produced by Andrés Calderón (Narcos, American Made, Gemini Man, El Chapo), with Andrés Baiz as producer and Cyndi Rojas as associate producer. The casting was handled by María Juliana Casadiego (Loco por vos, the “Historia de un crimen” franchise), the music was supervised by Santiago Uribe (Primate, Always a Witch), while the score was by Pedro Bromfman (RoboCop, Narcos), the costumes are by Camilo Barreto (La Playa DC, Ella).

The editing is by Luis Carballar (Charm City Kings, Divinity), while the production design is by Angélica Perea (Embrace of the Serpent, Memoria). Mateo Londoño AMC (Radical, The Valet) is the director of photography. Stunt coordination is entrusted to Jordi Casares (The Head of Joaquin Murrieta, Narcos). Amazon MGM Studios presents Pimpinero: Blood and Oil, a Dynamo production.

The plot of the film

The film takes the audience on an intense and emotional journey, through the story of three brothers – Moisés (Juanes), Ulises (Alberto Guerra) and Juan (Alejandro Speitzer) – dealing with the intrigues, corruption and moral chaos of the world of organized crime. At their side is Diana (Laura Osma), a rebellious and tenacious young woman in search of the truth. The pervasive smell of petrol becomes a metaphor for the film’s volatile atmosphere and arson leads to irreversible consequences.

The film follows Juan (Speitzer), the youngest of a clan of three brothers involved in this dangerous trade, forced to work for a sinister rival. Determined to uncover the gruesome secrets that surround this no man’s land, Juan’s girlfriend, Diana (Osma), embarks on a search for the truth. Packed with action, drama and romance, Pimpinero: Blood and Oil touches on universal themes around geographical, ethical and familial boundaries.

When Pimpinero comes out on Prime Video

Pimpinero: Blood and Oil will be released on Prime Video starting from Friday 22 November.

The trailer for Pimpinero: Blod and Oil