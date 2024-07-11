Plane catches fire in Canada with more than 300 passengers during flight: everything was recorded on VIDEO

An Air Canada plane, with approximately 389 passengers Flight AC872, which was on the Toronto-Paris route, took off on the evening of Wednesday, June 5, from Aéroport de Paris.Toronto Pearson International AirportHowever, less than 5 minutes into the flight, one of the engines caught fire, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing. This incident was captured on video video which was later shared on social media.

He Boeing 777 The plane took off at 8:45 p.m. (local time), experiencing an hour of confusion in the air. A video recorded the moments of fear experienced inside the plane. According to Air Canada, the aircraft was inspected by airport emergency teams, following the usual protocols, and managed to reach the gate on its own.

Status of passengers flying on Air Canada

Air Canada flight AC872 was en route to Paris when, minutes after takeoff, a fire broke out in one of the Boeing 777’s engines. The crew and passengers experienced moments of great tension as the plane remained at low altitude before returning to Toronto airport. At 9:50 p.m., the plane landed without incident on the same runway, where he was immediately greeted by fire trucks and emergency personnel.

Air Canada confirmed that There were no injuries and that all passengers were transferred to another plane to continue their journey to Paris later that evening. The rapid intervention of the emergency services and the decision of the pilot were key to avoiding a tragedy. The passengers expressed their relief and gratitude for the prompt and effective response of the flight crew and airport staff.

This is not the first incident involving Air Canada

This incident follows a recent one involving Air Canada. last May 27tha flight from Toronto to Delhi also had to return to Toronto Pearson International Airport due to engine problems. In that case, as in the recent incident of flight AC872, the crew and passengers They returned unharmed thanks to the efficient management of the situation by the flight crew and emergency services.

These incidents have raised concerns about the safety and maintenance of Air Canada aircraft. The airline said that measures are being taken all necessary measures to investigate and resolve technical issues that have affected its flights recently. Aviation authorities and Air Canada are collaborating on a thorough research to determine the exact causes of these failures.

Criminal proceedings against Boeing

Aircraft manufacturer Boeing is currently facing significant scrutiny due to a series of recent incidents, including problems with its 737 MAX models and now with the 777The US Justice Department has said Boeing breached certain terms of a deal that prevented criminal prosecution over two 737 MAX crashes in which 346 people diedThese accidents, which occurred in 2018 and 2019, pointed to problems with the planes’ automated flight system, resulting in a safety crisis for the company.

The possible Resumption of criminal proceedings against Boeing It adds further pressure to the company, which is already in the midst of a storm of criticism and regulatory challenges. Boeing has said it plans to fight back and is working to ensure all its planes meet the highest safety standards.

Another similar case occurred in the United States.

A similar incident occurred in January of this year when a Boeing 747-8 operated by Atlas Air experienced a fire in mid-flight shortly after taking off from Miami International Airport. Fortunately, the crew managed to make a safe landing, which prevented a major tragedy. The incident occurred minutes after the aircraft took off on a cargo flight, and one engine became engulfed in flames, creating an emergency situation.

The crew’s quick and effective response allowed the aircraft to perform an emergency landingthereby safeguarding the lives of the occupants. Emergency personnel and firefighting services were on alert to address the situation as soon as the plane touched down. Authorities have not yet provided details on the possible causes of the fire.