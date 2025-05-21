Platonic 2, unveiled release date and teaser trailer of the new season of the Comedy series with Seth Rogen

Two years after the release of the first fun season, today Apple TV+ revealed the first teaser trailer and the release date of Platonic 2, the second season of the comedy series starring (and executive producers of the series) Seth Rogen (to which Apple TV+ has recently renewed The Studio) and Rose Byrne (protagonist instead of Physical). Here are all the information available and, after all, the teaser trailer in the original language.

What is Platonic 2 talk about

Created, written and directed by Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco, Platonic’s new season resumes with the couple of best favorite friends by everyone (Rogen and Byrne) struggling with the new obstacles of the middle age, including work, weddings and partners in crisis. The duo makes his best to be the other’s rock, but sometimes the rocks break things.

The cast of Platonic 2

In addition to Rogen and Byrne, Luke Macfarlane and Carla Gallo return to the cast of the second season, to which Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney and Beck Bennett as guest star are added.

Platonic is produced by Sony Pictures Television, with which the Production House Global Solutions of Stoller has a general agreement. Byrne, Stoller, Delbanco and Conor Welch are executive producers together with Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver for Point Gray Pictures.

When Platonic 2 comes out

The second season, consisting of 10 episodes lasting each hour each, will be released on Apple TV+ from the day on Wednesday 6 August with the first two episodes, followed by a new episode every week until 1 October.

Platonic 2 teaser trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kx5f2mu5sgm