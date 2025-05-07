Plug-in hybrid, why choose them and what they are different from other hybrid cars

Plug-in Hybrid cars are becoming more and more popular as a middle ground between traditional hybrid vehicles and fully electrical cars. In this article we will understand how this type of electric and thermal car works (with a battery that must be recharged externally), what are its advantages and in what situations it is more effective.

What is meant by plug-in Hybrid cars and the difference with other hybrids

Before talking about Plug-in Hybrid cars, let’s make a small review on hybrid cars, which are called because they have two engines, one thermal and one electric. The Mild Hybrid they use the electric motor mainly to support the thermal one, while in Full Hybrid The electric motor can also work alone (the thermal engine intervenes only if strictly necessary). Although in the full hybrid the power of the electric motor is greater than that of the Mild Hybrid, both are recharged in braking and in deceleration thanks to the regenerative braking.

Cars plug-in hybridon the other hand, they have a larger battery, and this allows this type of means of having a more powerful electric motor (for long distances it works like an electric car). But precisely because they have a large battery, they must be recharged externally, connecting them to a power outlet.

The most powerful plug-in cars, with batteries that reach capacity of 25-30 kWhcan travel up to 50 km or more in fully electric mode. The most advanced models, such as the C-HR Toyota with the fifth generation plug-in system, can reach anAutonomy of almost 100 km Thanks to a 13.6 kWh battery. This means that, in many cases, it is possible to make the home-work route and return with only one recharge.

In addition, unlike the other hybrids, the driver of a plug-in Hybrid car can also Choose between multiple driving modes: for example, there is the mode conservativewhich is very useful for paths outside the city, or that EVthat is, using only the electric motor (thus exploiting the energy stored in the battery without starting the thermal engine), which is suitable above all for the city since in some sections you travel at low speeds and often stop at traffic lights).

Then there is also the automatic mode in which the system he decides independently when to use the electric, thermal motor or bothbased on the state of the battery, the speed of driving speed, the external temperature and to the topography (if there are or descents).

How to recharge and what are the advantages

Plug-in Hybrid cars need to be recharged through a power outlet, such as one public column or a home socket. At home, charging can take place through one wall box or one Schuko socketwith the latter which, although slower, is ideal for night charging. Recharge home is also the most convenient solution, since It costs less than the recharge of the public columnsand a kilometer traveled electrical mode costs about half of a kilometer traveled with petrol.

Also with the Download batterythe plug-in Hybrid car continues to work thanks to the thermal engine. This allows you to travel long distances, like 600-700 km, without worrying about exhausting electric autonomy. However, when traveling only in petrol mode, consumption increases compared to other hybrids, given that the weight of the electric battery is greater. Some systems, however, even on battery download they continue to work as a full-hybrid car, maintaining maximum efficiency thanks to the ability to recover energy in the deceleration and braking phases.

Hybrid plug-in cars also enjoy tax incentives similar to those of hybrid cars, and can access the Limited traffic areas (ZTL) Without problems, often with the possibility of parking for free.

Given its advantages, we can undoubtedly say that Hybrid plug-in vehicles are an interesting solution For those who use the car every day especially in the citywhere you can recharge it easily.

Undoubtedly, the positive sides of having a plug-in Hybrid are many, first of all the possibility of recharging it at home and long-term economic advantages make it an increasingly interesting choice. They are above all the ideal choice for those people who want the benefits of an electrical vehicle, but who want to have the tranquility offered by a thermal engine if it should serve.