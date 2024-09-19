Postepay Blocked Card Scam: The Email to Watch Out For and How to Protect Yourself

Credit: Poste Italiane.



If you own a Postepaypay particular attention to receiving ascam email which informs you of a mysterious “new security system” to be activated as soon as possible to avoid the lack of access to Poste Italiane services. As Poste Italiane warns, the message in question comes from the email address [email protected] it’s yet another phishing attempt. To protect yourself from the “blocked card scam”, ignore the messageabove all do not open the link contained within it and remember that companies such as Poste Italiane do not use communications of this type to ask for access credentials, card details and secret codes.

How the new Postepay scam works

There How the new Postepay scam works it’s quite “classic”. You receive an email from an address that seems to belong to Poste Italiane — [email protected] — and which has an object designed to attract the attention of the recipient, which reads: “Important: Activate the new security system”. Once you open the message, you are invited to open a link that leads to an external sitewhich may seem like the official one from Poste Italiane, but which is actually created specifically by scammers.

On the site in question, in fact, you are invited to provide your login credentials and, if the user does so, the scam has achieved its goal: the cybercriminals gain possession of the account and can use it to steal money and identity from the victim.

How to avoid the Postepay scam: advice from Poste Italiane

The best way to Avoid the Postepay scam and, more generally, any cyber scam, is to keep your attention high online, keeping in mind the following aspects:

Poste Italiane never asks its users for login credentials for Poste.it and its official apps (email address, username and password), i card data (PIN, card number with expiry date and CVV) and secret codes (PosteID code, account code and OTPs received via SMS). Poste Italiane never asks to have transactions to resolve security issues that concern your account or cards.

If you have received the email in question, in addition to ignore it by not opening the linkwe recommend you to report the incident to Poste Italiane using the address [email protected].