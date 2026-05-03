Praise of the "dupe"fake (but legal) products bought while luxury collapses

Culture

Praise of the "dupe"fake (but legal) products bought while luxury collapses

Praise for “dupes”, fake (but legal) products bought while luxury collapses

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

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