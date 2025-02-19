Prepare the handkerchiefs for “history of my family” on Netflix





Some TV series should be preceded by a warning like “Are you watching something that will make you suffer emotionally, do you want to continue?”. This is the case of history of my family, the Italian series of 6 episodes to be released on February 19 on Netflix and with a cast that has among the protagonists of the caliber of Eduardo Scarpetta (the brilliant friend, the lions of Sicily, the law of Lidia Poet), Massimiliano Caiazzo (sea outside) and Vanessa Scalera (or Imma Tataranni Substanto Prosecutor).

A Dramedy series, which makes you laugh but even more makes you cry: to get prepared for the vision, so this is what it is about and our opinion on the history of my family.

The plot of history of my family

As can also be seen from the trailer, at the bottom of this review, the protagonist, Fausto (Scarpetta) is the terminal patient, on the point of death due to a bad tumor discovered too late.

Fausto has two children, Libero (Jua Leo Migliore) and Ercole (Tommaso Guidi), who live with him in Rome, without his mother Sarah (Gaia Weiss), an English woman with some stability problems.

And therefore the problem of those who will take care of Libero and Ercole will arise after the death of Fausto. He, who despite everything is a sunny guy who conveys joy around him, has found a solution: his children will stay with what he considers his family. Here too, despite everything.

Because mom Lucia (Scalera) has no intention of leaving Herculaneum and her Toy Boys, while her younger brother Valerio (Caiazzo) would also move to Rome, but he has to solve his problems of drug addiction.

Fortunately, Fausto’s family is not only that of blood, and also includes the friends of a life: Maria (Cristiana dell’Anna, the legendary Patrizia di Gomorra), a teacher, who accompanies Fausto to all visits and is clearly in love with He, and Demetrio (Antonio Gargiulo, not to be confused with the homonymous and more mature actor seen in Il Re), colleague of Fausto to the real estate agency and equally clearly in love with Maria.

An atypical family, therefore, who will have to convince social workers and judges of minors, and who will have to do it quickly, because Fausto’s time is over.

But he will still be able to be present even after his death, not as a ghost or supernatural presence, but with a series of vocal messages and videos recorded to give courage and hope to the people he loves.

And so, between flashbacks and memories of the past, the series shows us how we have reached this painful moment, at the end but also starting for the history of this strange family.

Why (not) seeing the story of my family

History of my family is not a series free of defects: there are really too fast passages that in some places make it doubt that something has been lost (in short, we are not in one of those Netflix productions written in a redundant way to be followed in background while looking at your cell phone or preparing dinner).

What is certainly not lacking in history of my family is a massive dose of emotions. Starting with fun, above all but not only in the scenes from Fausto’s past, before the disease and sometimes even later.

And then a lot, so much emotion. Because it is impossible to remain impassive (sorry for the game of words) in the face of Fausto’s courage, who even after death manages to take care of the wounds of his loved ones with his words.

The director Claudio Cupellini (the film Alaska, many episodes of Gomorrah) literally gave birth to this particular family, who has to face an unbearable and unfair drama. And he faces him with, despite or even thanks to his defects and limits, with a humanity that touches the spectator deep.

It is not known at the moment if there will be a season 2, in case we would have an idea to suggest, but even if a miniseries of a single season remain this story of my family deserves to be seen, and lived, even just to give vent to their fears and make a few liberating crying. Just be prepared.

VOTE: 7.7

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Pmkr9lwlo