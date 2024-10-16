Pride, the new Netflix film that modernizes Pride and Prejudice for gen z: when does it come out

Netflix is ​​working on a film adaptation of Ibi Zoboi’s novel Pride. Currently in development, this film, entitled Pride, is a production of Obama’s Alloy Entertainment and Higher Ground Productions and is ready to bring to Netflix a modern and renewed version of the story told by Jane Austen in Pride and Prejudice. Pride, in fact, was born as an adaptation of the 1813 novel, published for the first time in September 2018 and is defined as a sort of “remix” of Pride and Prejudice, as it updates Austen’s novel by including current themes such as cultural identity, inclusion, etc. The writer of the film will be the same screenwriter of The Bear, Karen Joseph Adcock.

News of this adaptation comes just a week after it was reported that Netflix is ​​also developing a Pride and Prejudice TV series. But let’s go into more detail and find out what the plot and release date of Pride is.

The plot of Pride

Zuri Benitez is proud. Proud of the city she lives in, Brooklyn, proud of her family and proud of her Afro-Latin roots. But pride may not be enough to save his sprawling neighborhood that is becoming increasingly unrecognizable. When the wealthy Darcy family moves across the street, Zuri wants nothing to do with their two teenage sons, even as her older sister, Janae, begins to fall for the charming Ainsley. In particular, he can’t stand Darius’ arrogance. However, when Zuri and Darius are forced to find common ground, their initial dislike turns to understanding.

Pride: when it comes out on Netflix

Pride will be released on Netflix soon.