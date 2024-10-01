Prime Video announces Reacher spinoff starring Neagley

One of Prime Video’s most beloved TV series will have a spinoff. We are talking about Reacher, the TV series starring Alan Ritchson and based on the novels by Lee Child: the new spinoff series, announced by Amazon’s streaming platform, has the provisional title The Untitled Neagley Project and will feature Maria Sten, the Neagley of Reacher.

What the Neagley series will be about

Frances Neagley is a private investigator from Chicago. When she discovers that a close friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident, she becomes obsessed with justice. Using everything he’s learned from Jack Reacher and his time as a member of the 110 Special Investigators, Neagley sets himself on a dangerous path to uncover a menacing evil.

Comments from the protagonists

The series is created for television by co-showrunners and executive producers Nick Santora (Reacher, Prison Break, FUBAR) and Nicholas Wootton (Law & Order, Prison Break) and produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Skydance Television and CBS Studios.

“As Reacher continues to resonate deeply with our global customers, expanding the narrative and characters with a spinoff was an easy decision,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios. “With Nick and Nicholas as well as our partners Skydance and CBS Studios, we are confident that this new chapter, starring the extraordinary Maria Sten, will not only honor the legacy of Reacher, but will also bring new energy and excitement to fans new and to those of long standing”.

“Lee Child created an immensely rich character with Neagley, and Maria Sten brought her to life in such a vivid and authentic way in Reacher,” Santora and Wootton said. “I’m really excited to further explore Neagley’s world and his somewhat mysterious background,” Sten said. “She’s a wonderful character to play and I’m really excited for everyone to get to know her a little better.”

In addition to Santora and Wootton, the series is executive produced by Lee Child, Don Granger and Lisa Kussner with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Matt Thunell for Skydance Television. Carolyn Harris, Kenny Madrid and Niko Fernandez will oversee the project for Skydance.

When will the Neagley series come out?

It’s still early to think about a release date, but presumably we will talk about it in 2026.