Prisma Cancelled, Series Fans Inundate Prime Video With Social Comments

Two weeks have passed since Ludovico Bessegato announced Prime Video’s decision to cancel the Italian TV series Prisma after two seasons (and with the third already written). But Prisma fans are not giving up and continue to ask Prime Video to reconsider. How? With an avalanche of social comments, especially on Prime Video Italia’s Instagram page.

Prisma Fans React: Prime Video Flooded With Comments

A post about the “many faces” of Annatar/Sauron from The Rings of Power? “I want the thousand faces and facets of THE PRISM!”. A photo about a contest to win tickets to the premiere of Citadel: Diana? “I only read prism in this photo sorry.” Is season 2 of Sono Lillo coming out? “I would have watched 20 seasons of Prisma. I didn’t get past the first two episodes of this series.”

Under any post, Prisma fans go wild with #renewprismalaserie and various appeals that reiterate the same concept: Prisma’s audience wants a sequel to the story seen in the first two seasons (and interrupted at the best moment). We don’t recall a similar reaction – in quantity and duration – in the face of the cancellation of an Italian TV series: will it be enough to convince Prime to renew Prisma?