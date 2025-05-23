Private plane crashes on the houses in San Diego, at least 3 dead and 8 injured: what happened

A small private plane Cessna citation s/ii He crashed this night on some internal homes to a military base a San Diegoin California, causing at least 2 victims, 8 woundedcar in flames and destroyed houses. The crash caused a fire that spread in the area, causing the evacuation of a hundred residents. Fortunately, the prompt intervention of the firefighters prevented the stake from growing dramatically and enveloped the entire neighborhood. At the moment there are no causes or the exact number of people on board.

According to what was reported by the Flightradar portal, the vehicle had taken off from Wichita, in Kansas, and should have landed at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport Of San Diego At around 3:45 am (local time). As anticipated, the plane would have affected a residential area within a military base, at approximately 2.5 km from the landing trackleaving behind a long trail of debris. Currently the possible causes are not yet clear but, as confirmed by the BBC:

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating an “transa” electrical line and in the area there was also a “very dense fog” this morning early.

From a technical point of view, the vehicle involved in the accident is a Cessna Citation s/iicapable of transporting up to 8 passengers at a cruise speed of 404 knots – equivalent to just under 750 km/h. Each of these planes has a height of 4.5 meters For a length of 14 m and a wing opening of 15.8 m.