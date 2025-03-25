Promised Hearts, the new Netflix film on the topic of combined marriage: when it comes out

Coming from Indonesia, “Promised Hearts” is Netflix’s new film. This is the adaptation of the bestseller novel by Habiburrahman El Shirazy, a touching story and full of messages, intent on exciting and making the international public reflect. Despite being anchored to local traditions, the moral of the story wants to become universal and in the name of perceptible and assimilable values ​​to all spectators.

The plot of the film

The film tells the story of Niyala, a young woman from a small village, who manages to realize her dream of becoming a doctor despite the economic and social difficulties. But despite this, his successful path clashes with a harsh reality: to weld the debts of the family, Niyala is forced to accept a combined marriage, a decision imposed by the need. But that’s not all, because the protagonist finds himself having to give up Faiq, his childhood friend and secret love, now destined to marry another woman. The painful choice highlights Niyala’s inner conflict, who must balance the personal desire for realization and love with the obligation towards his family.

Through an intense narration full of emotional nuances, the film wants to talk to us about the value of the local faith, however highlighting the unconditional love of a young woman, who strongly faces the obstacles that present themselves, finding the strength and determination to transform pain into personal growth.

The cast

“Promised Hearts” (the original title is “Settes Embun Cinta Niyala”) represents the first collaboration between Netflix and MD Entertainment, with Manoj Punjabi, founder of MD Entertainment, in the role of producer. The film is directed by Anggy Umbara and written by Oka Aurora and Habiburrahman El Shirazy. In the cast we find: Beby Tsabina (in the role of Niyala); Deva Mahenra (Faiq); Caitlin Halderman (Diah); Finger Darmawan (Roger); Imran Ismail (Herman); Kiki Narendra (Cosmas); Vonny Anggraini (Dr. Mutia); Ayez Kassar (Russians).

When it comes out on Netflix

The film “Promised Hearts” arrives on the Netflix platform all over the world, Monday 31 March 2025.

The trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=61anix6lef4