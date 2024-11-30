Radar jamming, what it is and how radar jamming of military aircraft can affect civilian ones

With armed conflicts on the rise in various parts of the world, the disturbance of radar signals of aircraft has become increasingly common: this technique of electronic attacks takes the name of radar jamming (literally “radio confusion”) and is used above all in the military sector to create interference and confuse enemy radars, making localization difficult precision of the aircraft. However, this type of disturbance can also affect scheduled flights flying over or approaching conflict zones, with consequences that pose a risk to passenger safety.

What is meant by radar jamming and how it works

The radar jamming consists in the emission of strong radio interference signals to overload or confuse enemy radars, generating false signals or eliminating radar images altogether. There are various types of disorder, including:

Noise Jamming which consists in generating a constant “noise” that covers the radar signals, preventing aircraft from being correctly identified.

which consists in generating a constant “noise” that covers the radar signals, preventing aircraft from being correctly identified. Deception Jammingwhich consists ofalter radar data with false signals, making non-existent objects appear or hiding real ones.

These systems, often installed on military aircraft or on the ground, do not distinguish between military and civilian aircraft: they affect all radar and navigation devices within their range. In fact, when an airliner flies over an area where radar jamming is taking place, even if it is not involved in the conflict, its navigation systems they can be compromises. Scheduled flights depend on positioning technologies such as GPS (GNSS) and advanced route management systems, which can suffer from interference or even provide incorrect information due to the jamming.

Possible risks of radar jamming for civilian aircraft

Commercial vehicles can be affected by various problems during radar jamming, let’s see the main ones.

Unavailability of GNSS navigation

Loss of GPS signal makes difficult for airplanes maintain the correct course. Without GPS, the pilot can switch to backup systems, but navigation is still compromised, especially in remote areas. When landing, the aircraft often uses GNSS to follow arrival and approach procedures. With the signal jammed, the aircraft cannot follow these procedures, and the pilot may have to adopt alternative navigation systems and approach procedures.

Unavailability of the Inertial Navigation System (INS)

In some cases, the jamming signal is so powerful that it even fools aircraft internal navigation systemslike the inertial system (INS)which normally provides an accurate route even without GPS.

Degradation of time-dependent systems

Signal interference can disturb systems that depend on time precision, such ason-board clockthe fuel calculation system and the Flight Management System (FMS). The lack of precise information can lead to errors in autonomy calculations and consumption management.

EGPWS False Alarms

Under normal conditions, the ground approach prevention system (EGPWS) warns pilots of possible collisions with terrain and obstacles. However, radar jamming can cause false alarms, such as the synthetic voice signal “PULL UP” “TERRAIN TERRAIN” during cruise, causing stress and confusion for pilots.

Incorrect HUD display on landing

The HUD (Head-Up Display) systemwhich allows pilots to view critical information without taking their eyes off the runway, can display the aircraft’s position incorrectly. For example, the HUD may indicate that the aircraft is off the runway, when in fact it is aligned correctly.

Deviations of course or sudden changes in direction

Interference and incorrect data can cause unauthorized deviations from the planned route, increasing the risk of entering unauthorized airspace or restricted access areas (SUA).

Violation of airspace

An aircraft can accidentally cross into another airspace, with the risk of violating military restrictions and, in extreme cases, being considered a potential threat.

Loss of separation with other aircraft

Positioning errors caused by radar jamming can cause the aircraft to appear to be in a different position than it actually is, increasing the risk of collision or the likelihood of “loss of separation” alerts.

How Radar Jamming is managed by pilots

Areas most affected by radar jamming include the Middle East (particularly around Syria, Iraq and Iran), Ukraine and some areas of the eastern Mediterranean. The Korean Peninsula and the South China Sea are also known for episodes of GPS and radar disturbances, given the political and military frictions present in those areas. To reduce risks, many companies they avoid flying over conflict zonesbut there are situations in which radar jamming can affect even remotely. In these cases, pilots use backup systemssuch as the inertial system (INS), and traditional methods such as dead reckoning navigation with VOR beacons to maintain course. Direct assistance from air traffic controllers is also crucial to ensure that aircraft are informed of any route deviations and possible losses of separation between aircraft.

These critical areas are generally located along important international air routes. To prevent commercial flights from getting too close to active conflict zones, airlines and national aviation safety bodies have implemented strict security measures and alternative routes. For example, theEuropean Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issues frequent safety alerts and Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs), which alert pilots and airlines to risks along routes and recommend safer routes.

Despite these preventative measures, radar jamming remains a complex and evolving challenge. For now, thanks to advanced technology and rigorous safety procedures, commercial flights are holding up high safety standards including in high-risk areas, demonstrating the resilience and readiness of the aviation sector to respond to these threats. However, as geopolitical tensions continue to rise, it will be critical for airlines and aviation safety bodies to develop even more advanced technologies and risk management strategies to ensure all flights can operate safely, wherever they may be.