Ransom Canyon, on Netflix a new western series: plot, trailer, when it comes out

In a context where the struggle for the earth becomes a metaphor for the deepest feelings, the new “Ransom Canyon” series revives the western genre. Inspired by Jodi Thomas’ novels, the series brings us into the fiery heart of Texas Hill Country, in a hard and enchanting landscape, where passions, betrayals and loyalty live in a fierce struggle for survival and love. A saga that wants to be, together, classic and modern, played by a cast that includes Josh Duhamel, James Brolin, Jack Schumacher and Garrett Wareing.

Ransom Canyon: the plot

We are in a world where the dynasties of families of breeders compete for the control of vast territories and the power that derives from it. At the center of the story we find Staten Kirkland, a rancher with a impassive soul marked by the pain of a troubled past and pushed by the desire for revenge. The Double K Ranch is his kingdom, and Staten finds himself in a continuous battle against external forces that threaten the traditional way of life in his texas corner. But the story does not only speak of struggles for the earth and a radius of light lights up in the darkest moments: Quinn O’grady, a dear longtime friend of the family and owner of the dancehall club, embodies the promise of a new beginning. In the faces of contrasting colors of the characters and in the pages of their history, love clashes with the desire to protect what you love. Meanwhile, a mysterious lone cowboy arrives in the area, whose appearance brings buried secrets and questioned the fragile balance of a world where every tradition seems destined to clash with innovation. And so Staten must confront his inner demons and with a truth that could destroy everything he fought for.

Ransom Canyon: the cast

Created by April Blair, the series sees in the cast (actors and respective roles):

Josh Duhamel (Staten Kirkland)

Minka Kelly (Quinn O’grady)

Lizzy Greene (Lauren Brigman)

Eoin Macken (Davis Collins)

Tatanka Means (Jake Longbow)

Garrett Wareing (Lucas Russell)

Jack Schumacher (Yancy Gray)

Marianly Tejada (Ellie Catownee)

Andrew Liner (Reid Collins)

Justin Johnson Cortez (Kai Flores)

Philip Winchester

Ransom Canyon: when it comes out on Netflix

The ten episodes that make up the first season of “Ransom Canyon” come out on Netflix on Thursday 17 April 2025.

Ransom Canyon: the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xBrmjvsrspy