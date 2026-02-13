Raoul Bova and Beatrice Arnera together in the cast of ‘Amici Comuni’. The video

Raoul Bova, Francesca Inaudi, Beatrice Arnera and Luca Vecchi are the protagonists of “Amici Comuni”. The film, directed by Marco Castaldi, arrives exclusively in Italy from February 13th on Paramount+.

The interview with the protagonists

Your character is very instinctive, this causes her quite a few problems. Are you more instinctive or reflective in life?

Beatrice Arnera (Veronica in the film): “A good mix of both, I think. I don’t see Veronica as very instinctive, to me she seems like a victim of herself, she seems dysfunctional on an emotional level perhaps.”

Your character has a very present and pressing mother. In real life how would you experience a situation like this?

Luca Vecchi (Claudio): “I actually come from a fairly similar background, let’s say I drew from my background. So much so that my character is Anthony Perkins in Psycho, right? But it was beautiful, interesting and functional.”

In the film, friendship and love are laboriously intertwined. What type of relationship do you believe in most?

Raoul Bova (Marco): “Well, I would quote Luca Vecchi: what is the difference between friendship and love?”

If you could give your character one piece of advice after the film ended, what would it be?

Raoul Bova (Marco): “An actor already playing a character gives suggestions and receives others from the character himself”.

Francesca Inaudi (Giulia): “I would tell her to be honest with herself a little first and to think about herself, that’s for sure. Worrying about others is sometimes an escape from not worrying about yourself and not looking in depth at what our true needs are.”

What Amici Mutual is about

At the center of the film are four characters, three friends and two couples, faced with the most mysterious and universal of questions: what is love? Marco and Giulia have been married for several years and receive the news of their friend Veronica’s imminent wedding to Claudio, a boy they met only a few months before. The news triggers an emotional spiral that involves both couples and forces them to confront their true needs, with undeclared desires and with wounds that have remained open over time. Time is running out, because the wedding is getting closer and closer, like an inevitable showdown that no one can postpone any longer. The artistic cast features Raoul Bova in the role of Marco, Francesca Inaudi in the role of Giulia, Beatrice Arnera in the role of Veronica and Luca Vecchi in that of Claudio.

