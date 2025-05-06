Rare lands and Trump duties: like the commercial war between the USA and China threatens technology, health and defense

In recent years we have witnessed an increasingly tighter commercial war between United States And China. A conflict that does not fight with traditional weapons, but with economic tools, customs duties And above all, strategic raw materials. Among these, rare lands play a crucial role. Used in almost every area of ​​the modern economy – from smartphones to satellites, from electric engines to medical devices – these resources represent a real geopolitical bottleneck. And China, which controls over 80% of global production, perfectly knows how much power it has in her hands.

In this article we will explore how the duties imposed by Trump have acute the tensions between the two powers, such as China replied by exploiting control over rare lands, and what all this means for us: citizens, patients, consumers. We will analyze the repercussions on a global scale, the attempts of strategic release, the economic and health consequences, and the uncertain future of a race to resources that could deeply mark the geopolitics of the 21st century.

What are the rare lands and because they are so important

The “Rare Terre” They are not so rare. These are 17 chemical elements of the periodic table, including neodymium, gadolinium, lantanium and dyspose. They are present in the earth’s crust, but in very low and difficult to separate concentrations.

Their importance derives from the unique magnetic, bright and conductive properties, which make them indispensable in:

Electric engines and wind turbines (neodymium, dyspose)

Smartphones, tablets, laptops (several elements including iTrium and Europe)

Driving systems for missiles and military jets

Medical devices, including contrast liquids for magnetic resonance imaging (gadolinium)

Without these elements, the energy transition, technological innovation and even national security would be compromised. The fact that they are difficult to extract and separate increases their strategic value.

Trump’s duties and the commercial war with China

In 2018, the administration Trump He started a series of duties against China, accused of incorrect commercial practices, theft of technology and industrial dumping. The strategy was simple: to economically hit Beijing to force her to negotiate.

March 2018: duties on steel and aluminum

July 2018: duties out of 34 billion dollars of Chinese goods

September 2018: duties on another 200 billion

December 2019: entry into force of the “phase 1” of the agreement, with Chinese commitments on the purchase of US goods

The technological sector was one of the most affected: Huawei was included in the commercial black list, and many American companies had to stop collaborations with Chinese suppliers.

China replied with counter And above all, he has repeatedly threatened to limit rare earth exports to the USA. A credible threat, given the American (and world) dependence on Chinese exports.

In May 2019, after yet another round of duties, XI Jinping He visited a rare lands factory in China. A highly symbolic gesture, which was interpreted as a veiled message to the USA: “We could block rare lands if you force us”.

China has already used this lever in the past. In 2010, during a dispute with Japan on Senkaku islandshe temporarily blocked the exports of rare lands. The consequences were immediate: stars prices, production crises and a shock that pushed Japan to invest in recycling and diversification.

In 2023, new tensions between Washington and Beijing led to the blocking of the export of Gallio and Germanio, two critical metals for semiconductors And solar cells. In 2024, rumors confirmed by sources close to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce speak of targeted limitations on Gadolinio and Irtrio, two crucial elements for medicine and electronic industry.

The block (or even just the threat) of the rare lands’ exports has very real and direct effects on different sectors:

Healthcare : less means of contrast = slower diagnosis = worsening of public health

: less means of contrast = slower diagnosis = worsening of public health Technology : the microphones of our phones, cameras, lithium -ion batteries depend on rare lands

: the microphones of our phones, cameras, lithium -ion batteries depend on rare lands Energy : wind turbines and electric cars require permanent neodimium magnets

: wind turbines and electric cars require permanent neodimium magnets Defense: radar systems, satellite communications and stealth jets use dysposio and iterate

The USA and the race to mining independence

Aware of the risk, the United States They have reopened mines closed for decades. The best known case is that of Mountain Pass, in California, the only active mine of rare lands in the USA. However, refining is still contracted in China.

Washington has also squeezed alliances with Australia, Canada and African countries to diversify sources. The Department of Energy He has launched funds for research on alternative and recycling extraction techniques.

And Europe? Between dependence and strategic delays

The European Union is even more vulnerable. According to 2022 data, 98% of refined rare lands in Europe come from China. Brussels has launched the Critical Raw Materials Act to encourage internal extraction, but the times are long.

In Sweden, the Kiruna deposit contains rare earths, but the opening of the mine will take at least 10 years. Meanwhile, companies like Siemens, Philips and Renault face growing costs and uncertainties in the supply chain.

The recycling of rare lands is technically possible, but complex. Advanced technologies, expensive processes and clear regulatory processes are needed. Today less than 1% of the rare lands is actually recycled in Europe. Investments in the sector are growing, but still insufficient.

The future: Decarbonization, artificial intelligence and new conflicts of the 21st century

The energy transition and the digital revolution will increase the Global question of rare lands. According to the International Energy Agency, by 2040 the request for Neodimio and Disposio could triple. Electric cars, data centers, 5G systems, generative IAs: all this is hungry for critical materials.

The powers that control resources will have a huge competitive advantage. The Usa-China voltages They are only a prelude to possible future crises that will also involve India, Africa, South America. The geopolitics of raw materials is back central as it was for the oil in the twentieth century.

The question of rare lands does not only concern the Relations between the US and China. It touches us closely every day, even if we don’t realize it. A postponed medical examination, a more expensive car, a more expensive smartphone or a turbine that does not arrive in time: everything talks about our dependence on strategic resources.

The case of Trump duties He lit a lighthouse on this weak point of the global system. It is now up to governments, industries and citizens to understand that the wars of the future will also be fought with minerals difficult to pronounce, but essential to live in the modern world.