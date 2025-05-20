Real males, the interview with the cast. Pietro Sermonti: "As a young man I was a bitch*. The boys don’t learn from porn"

Four men who have always called themselves “alpha males” and who suddenly find themselves forced to get involved within a society that changes towards gender equality. It is the plot of real males, funny Italian transposition of the Spanish Machos Alfa, and available on Netflix from 21 May. The protagonists are Mattia (Maurizio Lastrico), Massimo (Matteo Martari), Riccardo (Francesco Montanari) and Luigi (Pietro Sermonti), or four friends in the forty who, children of the eighties and nineties, find themselves facing their prejudices and unexpected consequences that derive from having to question themselves. The challenge is, in spite of them, to rediscover their place in society and in the dynamics of couple, without losing, in the meantime, themselves.

To the actors, impeccable in their roles, we asked if, during the work of this script, they had fun questioning some side of their approach. Sermonti explains: “There is a phrase that one of the characters continuously says: it is ‘I did not understand’. This is the state in which the characters are found: managing the ‘I did not understand’. We as males too, even if the series does not want to be a treatise on psychology. Woman I had next to it. Among the prejudices of which men are instead victim, there is one who cares to dismantle Maurizio Lastrico, and it is that relating to male friendship, often stamped as devoid of emotional depth: “Mine separated early and I lived in a village”, says “my friends are my family. My friend Curt is fundamental, I am in love with him”.

