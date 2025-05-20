Real males, the interview with the female cast. Sarah Felberbaum: "In love it grows when you stop playing a role"

Four men who have always called themselves “alpha males” and who suddenly find themselves forced to get involved within a society that changes towards gender equality. The engine of this change their women, companions and daughters, played by Thony, Sarah Felberbaum, Laura Adriani, Alice Lupparelli. It is the plot of real males, available on Netflix starting May 21, a fun Italian transposition of the Spanish series “Machos Alfa”, a real international success. A TV series that plays with gender stereotypes, especially those related to masculinity, investigating how they condition the couple relationship. Felberbaum explains: “In all the relationships told in the series the moment when the characters finally manage to speak, to really communicate, to lower the defenses and to tell the truth, it is something that nobody does, because everyone is on the defensive and tries to maintain a status. But paradoxically, it is precisely when the truth that you buy force is said, because the barriers fall”.

It was precisely the world of cinema that started the current debate on gender roles, with the Mee Too movement, which gives the way to what only the future will judge whether to define the feminist “fourth wave”. But today, ten years later, has the situation behind the scenes really changed for women? According to the actresses of the series, not enough. Thony says: “I don’t know if the world of cinema will ever really become a peaceful environment for women. Certainly at the beginning the change has been pushed a bit forcedly: there has been a pressure from above, a mechanism still a little artificial to include more female figures. But if that push was necessary to break a balance and start a change, then welcome. Today we start to see the results: there are production houses guided by registrs and manufacturers. David di Donatello assigned to Maura Delpero for the best film is an important signal “.

Real males, the interview with the cast. Pietro Sermonti: “As a young man I was a bitch*. The boys don’t learn from porn”

Real males, the new Netflix comedy with Maurizio Lastrico and Pietro Sermonti