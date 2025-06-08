Referendum: in the end, as always, they will all be winning and all losers

Culture

Referendum: in the end, as always, they will all be winning and all losers

Referendum: in the end, as always, they will all be winning and all losers

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Referendum: in the end, as always, they will all be winning and all losers
Why do the mirrors are mirror when we take a shower? The physics of condensation
The time of truth for Tusk in Poland and the meeting between Meloni and Rutte