Restart and reset a device: what is the difference and when to do it

The terms “Restart” And “reset” are often used to indicate solutions to technical problems on smartphone, computer, Wi-Fi routers And, more generally, on any electronic device, but there are differences. These two words, often used in a confused and interchangeable way, indicate very different actions and with decidedly different impacts on the devices on which they are performed. While the restart consists of shutdown and reacing of a device, which solves small problems without altering configurations or saved data, reset Delete all data And report the device to the original stateas if he had just left the factory, thus resulting in a more drastic procedure.

What does it mean to restart a device

The rebootalso known as “Reboot”, “Restart” or “Soft reset”is a very light operation and safe. Restarting a device means temporarily interrupting the power supply and then restoring it, turning off and rekindling the system. This procedure is useful for solving small technical problems, such as slowdowns, temporary blocks or applications that do not respond.

From a technical point of view, the restart interrupts active software processes And Empty temporary memory of the device, or the Ram (Random Access Memory), but does not delete the saved data nor the settings previously configured by the user. For example, if you were changing a document or browsing a website before restarting the computer, when you turn on, you will simply have to reopen those files or cards.

You can restart a device in different ways, how to use i software buttons To turn it off, disconnect it from the power outlet or temporarily remove the drums (the latter, is an increasingly less practicable operation, given that smartphones, tablets and laptops usually have batteries that cannot be removable).

Also sudden actionshow to disconnect the power cord of a computer, could technically be considered part of a restart procedure (decidedly extreme). Actions of the latter genre could potentially damage the internal components or cause software errors and, generally, they should not be performed. You restarted so violent only in case of real emergency, perhaps when the system no longer responds to the commands and does not allow in any way a safe restart.

What does it mean to reset a device and what it is for

When it comes to reseton the other hand, refers to anAction that completely erases personal data and configurations saved on the devicerestoring the factory state. This explains why this operation can also be defined correctly “Factory restoration” or “Hard Reset”. The reset does not consist in the only turn off and rekindle the device, but elimine The operating system running and replaces it with a new or original version, cleaned up of changes and customizations.

A practical example can better clarify this concept. Imagine having forgotten the password of your router. If you limit yourself to restarting it, the problem persists: when you turn back, the device will still require the forgotten password. With a reset, however, the router will return to initial settingsincluding the default password provided by the manufacturer. This procedure, however useful, will still have a “cost” and that is the loss of all Custom configurationsas saved Wi-Fi networks and new password created.

When to restart and when to reset a device

If the device does not work as expected, the reboot It is often the first attempt to resolve. It is fast, safe and does not involve data losses. Due to its destructive nature, the reset it is an extreme solution, to be used only in cases of real necessity, for example for solve serious problems, remove malware or Prepare a sale deviceand possibly only after making a data backup (which can, in this way, be restored later).