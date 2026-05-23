Rick and Morty 9 arrives on HBO Max. Everything about the new season of the beloved animated series

Season nine is a sequence of explosive episodes. No “AI slop”! Only premium organic slop, made by real humans with real human characteristics.
Global cultural phenomenon, the ninth season of “Rick and Morty” will debut in over 170 countries and in 42 languages but let’s find out when and what we can expect.
The success of Rick and Morty
In the United States Rick and Morty was the number one comedy on all of cable TV during its third, fourth, fifth and sixth seasons and won two Emmys® for “Outstanding Animated Program”
Rick and Morty 9: the trailer
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Rick and Morty 9: when it comes out
The ninth chapter of “Rick and Morty” will debut Monday 25 May exclusively on HBO Max, in the “Adult Swim” section of the platform, dedicated to animated titles for adult audiences.