Rick and Morty 9 arrives on HBO Max. Everything about the new season of the beloved animated series

Culture

Rick and Morty 9 arrives on HBO Max. Everything about the new season of the beloved animated series

Everything is ready for the big return of the galaxy’s favorite duo: “Rick and Morty”. One of the most beloved animated series of all time, produced by Dan Harmon and Scott Marder, who also serves as showrunner, is about to return to streaming with its ninth season on HBO Max: a new chapter that is bigger, bolder and more ambitious than ever.

Season nine is a sequence of explosive episodes. No “AI slop”! Only premium organic slop, made by real humans with real human characteristics.

Global cultural phenomenon, the ninth season ofRick and Morty” will debut in over 170 countries and in 42 languages ​​but let’s find out when and what we can expect.

The success of Rick and Morty

In the United States Rick and Morty was the number one comedy on all of cable TV during its third, fourth, fifth and sixth seasons and won two Emmys® for “Outstanding Animated Program”. In the voice cast includes Ian Cardoni, Harry Belden, Sarah Chalke, Chris Parnell and Spencer Grammer.

Rick and Morty 9: the trailer

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Rick and Morty 9: when it comes out

The ninth chapter of “Rick and Morty” will debut Monday 25 May exclusively on HBO Max, in the “Adult Swim” section of the platform, dedicated to animated titles for adult audiences.

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

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