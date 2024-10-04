Ridley Scott will produce a miniseries about Pompeii for Amazon

The American magazine Variety has revealed that a TV miniseries about the eruption of Vesuvius in Pompeii in 79 AD is being developed at Amazon MGM Studios (recently seen also in the Prime Video series Those About to Die)

The series will be an adaptation of the book A Day of Fire: A Novel of Pompeii, written by Kate Quinn, Stephanie Dray, Ben Kane, Eliza Knight, Sophie Perinot and Vicky Alvear. And the TV series will be created by Michael Hirst (with his son Horatio), known for writing cult series such as The Tudors and Vikings.

In addition to being writers and showrunners, Michael Hirst and Horatio Hirst will also be executive producers of the series, together with a giant like Ridley Scott. The director of Gladiator will produce the series together with David W. Zucker, Clayton Krueger and Sharon Hughff for Scott Free Productions, which is already producing the sequel miniseries Blade Runner 2099 for Prime Video.

As for the plot, for now we can say that the book is set in the period preceding the eruption of Vesuvius which completely destroyed Pompeii in the 1st century AD, and tells a series of stories of people who lived in Pompeii and what their lives before fire rained from the sky.