Rings of Power 2, the complete release schedule of the episodes of the new season

After two years, The Rings of Power, the mega-series prequel to The Lord of the Rings, returns to Prime Video with the second season. The second season will take us to explore the stories of Sauron, Galadriel, Elendil, Nori, the Stranger, Arondir, Elrond and all the characters of the flagship series of the Amazon streaming platform. If you are looking for the titles and release dates of the 8 episodes that make up The Rings of Power 2, you are in the right place.

Rings of Power 2, Episode Titles and Release Dates

Episode 1: Elven Kings Under the Sky – Release Date August 29, 2024

Episode 2: Where the Stars are Strange – Release Date August 29, 2024

Episode 3: The Eagle and the Scepter – Release Date August 29, 2024

Episode 4 – Release Date September 5, 2024

Episode 5 – Release Date September 12, 2024

Episode 6 – Release Date September 19, 2024

Episode 7 – Release Date September 26, 2024

Episode 8 – Release Date October 3, 2024

