Rings of Power 2, the official trailer for the new season of the Prime Video TV series

The second season of The Rings of Powerin Italian The Rings of Poweris ready to hit our screens. After revealing the release date and publishing the first teaser trailer, the official trailer for The Rings of Power 2 has now arrived, the “colossal” TV series by Prime, a prequel to the epic The Lord of the Rings, whose first season was watched by more than 100 million people worldwide, with a success that was definitely not free from controversy and protests from Tolkien fans. In any case, let’s see together all the previews of The Rings of Power 2, of which the first poster has also been released, with the return of Charlie Vickers in the role of Sauron, one of the greatest villains in world literature, with new features that will help him deceive the inhabitants of Middle Earth.

What is season 2 about?

In the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of PowerSauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without an army or allies, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to subjugate all peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will. Building on the epic scope and ambition of the first season, this new chapter plunges even the most beloved and vulnerable characters into a growing tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world increasingly on the brink.

Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, sorcerers and Harfoots… as friendships fray and kingdoms begin to crumble, the forces of good will fight ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters most to them… being there for each other.

The Rings of Power in Brief

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to the screen for the first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama takes place thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit And The Lord of the Rings by JRR Tolkien, and takes viewers to a distant age when great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the slenderest of threads, and the greatest villain Tolkien had ever created threatened to plunge the entire world into darkness.

Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows a group of characters, some familiar, some new, as they prepare to face the feared return of evil in Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the Elven capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the most extreme places on the map, these kingdoms and characters will build a legacy that will live on well beyond their time.

The first season of Rings of Power was an unprecedented success, watched by more than 100 million people worldwide, with over 32 billion minutes of streaming. The highly anticipated series attracted more than 25 million viewers globally on its first day of release, becoming the biggest debut in Prime Video history, and also debuted at No. 1 on Nielsen’s overall streaming charts for its release weekend.

The second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is produced by showrunners and executive producers JD Payne & Patrick McKay. They are joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, and Gennifer Hutchison, along with co-executive producer and director Charlotte Brandstrom, producers Kate Hazell and Helen Shang, and co-producers Clare Buxton, Andrew Lee, Glenise Mullins, and Matthew Penry-Davey. The other two directors for season two are Sanaa Hamri and Louise Hooper.

Season 1 Ending Explained

The Rings of Power 2 teaser trailer

The debut teaser trailer (below) takes viewers on an action-packed journey back to JRR Tolkien’s Second Age, revealing Sauron’s growing evil presence as he continues his vengeful quest for ultimate power. In addition to showcasing the cinematic grandeur the series has become known for and the return of many fan-favorite characters—including Galadriel, Elrond, Prince Durin IV, Arondir, and Celebrimbor—these first images reveal the long-awaited creation of more Rings.

The official trailer for Rings of Power 2

The action-packed trailer focuses on the feared reappearance of the legendary villain Sauron, heralding the return of darkness and evil to Middle-earth, whose realms were finally at peace after many years of atrocious fighting. The trailer highlights the creation of multiple Rings of Power, forged with the help of Sauron’s powers of deception and manipulation.

The trailer also features a glimpse of many of the fantastical, and sometimes terrifying, creatures that will be appearing in Season 2, including Shelob, an army of Barrow Wraiths, a Hill Troll called Damrod, a Sea Worm, and even Ents! Finally, there are some major battle scenes that will be pivotal to Season 2.

When is Rings of Power 2 coming out?

The Rings of Power season 2 will be released on Prime Video on Thursday, August 29, 2024.

The Rings of Power Season 1 First Look