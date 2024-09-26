Rivals, the 80s series with David Tennant on Disney+: trailer, plot, cast and when it comes out

Coming to Disney+ Rivalsthe eight-part series based on the novel by Dame Jilly Cooper and set amid the drama, excess and shocking behavior of the power-hungry social elite of 1980s England.

From the trailer to the cast, through previews and production, here’s everything you need to know.

Rivals, the trailer

Rivals, the plot previews

“It’s 1986 and Britain is in full swing,” reads the synopsis. “Rivals plunges us headlong into the cutthroat world of television where the hairdos are huge and the ambitions are even bigger. Deals are negotiated in boardrooms and bedrooms alike. No one can be sure who will prevail. With it all being every man for himself, can true love ever blossom?”

Rivals, the cast

The series stars Alex Hassell, Bella Maclean, Katherine Parkinson, David Tennant, Aidan Turner, Nafessa Williams, Emily Atack, Catriona Chandler, Oliver Chris, Danny Dyer, Rufus Jones, Lisa McGrillis, Luke Pasqualino, Claire Rushbrook and Victoria Smurfit.

Rivals, the production

The executive producers of Rivals they are Dominic Treadwell-Collins, Alexander Lamb, Felicity Blunt, Laura Wade, Dame Jilly Cooper and Lee Mason. Rivals is produced by Happy Prince, part of ITV Studios. The series is written by Dominic Treadwell-Collins and Laura Wade with a writing crew that includes: Sophie Goodhart, Marek Horn, Mimi Hare and Clare Naylor, Dare Aiyegbayo, Kefi Chadwick. Tray Agyeman is a shadow writer on episode 6 and Sorcha Kurien Walsh is a staff writer. The casting director is Kelly Valentine Hendry. The lead director is Elliot Hegarty, who also serves as an executive producer for episodes 1-4. Eliza Mellor is the series producer. Dee Koppang O’Leary and Alexandra Brodski also direct episodes.

Rivals, when it comes out on Disney+

The eight-episode series debuts on Disney+ on October 18, 2024.