Rivals, the interview with the cast: “It’s a sexy and powerful series. Filming erotic scenes? It can be nerve-wracking”

Rivals is the new highly anticipated Disney+ series that adapts the novel of the same name by English author Jilly Cooper, part of the romantic saga entitled “Rutshire Chronicles” consisting of 11 books. Directed by Elliot Hegarty, the name behind iconic titles such as Ted Lasso and composed of 8 episodes, Rivals is a series set in 1980s England and tells the dramas, excesses and shocking behaviors of the power-hungry social elite and revenge between romantic entanglements, shady deals, sex and irony.

Aidan Turner and Nafessa Williams are two of the protagonists of the series together with Alex Hassell (Macbeth, The Boys), David Tennant (Doctor Who), Bella Maclean (Sex Education), Danny Dyer (The Football Factory), Katherine Parkinson (Humans), Emily Atack (The Tourist) and Victoria Smurfit (Once Upon a Time) revealed some new details about this title, explaining to us what the secret of Rivals’ charm is and why it is an irreverent, sexy and literally unmissable series.

Rivals will be available on Disney+ on October 18th.

The Rivals review