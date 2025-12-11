Rivals, the second season on Disney+: the first images

A taste while waiting for the main course. Disney+ reveals the first images of the second season of Rivalsthe series based on Dame Jilly Cooper’s best-selling novel currently filming in the UK. The images portray five iconic characters from the 1980s drama, including Lord Tony Baddingham (David Tennant), Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell), Declan O’Hara (Aidan Turner), Cameron Cook (Nafessa Williams) and Taggie O’Hara (Bella Maclean).
Rivals, previews on the plot
Set in the beautiful countryside
Rivals, the production
The series is written by Dominic Treadwell-Collins, Laura Wade, Sophie Goodhart, Sam Hoare, Mimi Hare, Clare Naylor, Sorcha Kurien-Walsh and Dare Aiyegbayo, with direction by Elliot Hegarty, Jamie J Johnson and Dee Koppang O’Leary.
Rivals, when the second season comes out
The second season returns to Disney+ in Italy and on Hulu in the United States in 2026. A precise date has not been announced at the moment.