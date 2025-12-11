Rivals, the second season on Disney+: the first images

A taste while waiting for the main course. Disney+ reveals the first images of the second season of Rivalsthe series based on Dame Jilly Cooper’s best-selling novel currently filming in the UK. The images portray five iconic characters from the 1980s drama, including Lord Tony Baddingham (David Tennant), Rupert Campbell-Black (Alex Hassell), Declan O’Hara (Aidan Turner), Cameron Cook (Nafessa Williams) and Taggie O’Hara (Bella Maclean).

Rivals, previews on the plot

Set in the beautiful countryside of the Cotswolds and into the glamorous and twist-filled world of 1980s British television, reads the synopsis, the second season of Rivals sees the return of the stellar cast that won the hearts of fans and critics, as well as the arrival of new faces. After last season’s dramatic cliffhanger, with Tony’s fate hanging in the balance, Lord Baddingham is back and ready for revenge, willing to do anything to keep the Corinium empire unmatched.

Rivals, the production

The series is written by Dominic Treadwell-Collins, Laura Wade, Sophie Goodhart, Sam Hoare, Mimi Hare, Clare Naylor, Sorcha Kurien-Walsh and Dare Aiyegbayo, with direction by Elliot Hegarty, Jamie J Johnson and Dee Koppang O’Leary.

Rivals, when the second season comes out

The second season returns to Disney+ in Italy and on Hulu in the United States in 2026. A precise date has not been announced at the moment.