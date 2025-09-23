Roast in Peace: trailer, release date and cast of the new Italian comedy show of the first videos

After the first previews of last July on the occasion of the presentation of the “Made in Italy” news, the first video revealed the trailer, the release date and obviously the complete cast of Roast in Peace, the new highly anticipated comedy show in which a group of comedians will make four VIPs a “funeral” of ruthless and funny jokes. Here is everything you need to know about Roast in Peace, from the cast to the function of the show, from the release date to the official trailer.

How Roast takes place in Peace

The format, as mentioned, is that of a fake funeral, precisely for four “deceased” celebrities, with six comedians ready to commemorate them in their own way (Roast in Peace is a play on words between Rest in Peace, which in English means “rest in peace”, and the form of comedy defined as roast, literally roasting, in which usually famous characters lend themselves to being taken around). The goal is one: to identify the worst comedian, the one that does not stop even in the face of death.

Roast in Peace: who leads and the comedians and the VIPs who participate

The ruthless funeral is led by an exceptional officiant: Michela Giraud. With her, Stefano Rapone, Edoardo Ferrario, Beatrice Arnera, Eleazaro Rossi, Corrado Nuzzo and Maria di Biase are ready to “honor” the memory of Selvaggia Lucarelli, Roberto Saviano, Elettra Lamborghini and Francesco Totti.

Roast in Peace is produced by Stand by Me in collaboration with Prime Videos and will be available exclusively on first videos in Italy from 9 October.

When Roast comes out in Peace on Prime Videos

The show consists of 5 episodes that will all be available in streaming on Prime Videos from Thursday 9 October.

The Roast trailer in Peace

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5ft1rjhfsuw