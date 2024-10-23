Robbery at the Central Bank, the new Netflix heist series: plot and when it comes out

“Robbery at the Central Bank” arrives on Netflix, the new heist series directed by Daniel Calparsoro and written by Patxi Amezcua. Consisting of 5 episodes, the production revolves around the robbery of the Central Bank of Barcelona on 23 May 1981, which becomes a serious threat to the country’s democracy because it hides an objective very different from money. The series is a Brutal Media production. Let’s discover together the plot, the cast and when “Central Bank Robbery” comes out on Netflix.

Central Bank Robbery: the plot

The plot of “Robbery at the Central Bank” takes place in Barcelona and traces what happened on May 23, 1981, three months after the attempted coup at the Congress of Deputies, when eleven hooded men entered the headquarters of the Central Bank of Barcelona to carrying out a robbery which then turned into a very dangerous event for Spanish democracy, which had just been established in the country at the time. Holding over 200 people hostage and threatening to kill them, the robbers in fact focus on blackmail, asking the government to release Colonel Tejero and three other people at the head of 23-F.

Central Bank Robbery: the cast

The cast of “Central Bank Robbery” includes many faces known to the general public, in particular actors who we have recently seen in successful TV series such as “Elite” and “La Casa de Papel”. We are talking about Miguel Herrán, María Pedraza and Hovik Keuchkerian. The cast also includes:

Isak Ferriz

Pablo Vazquez

Pablo Béjar

Chemi Hitos (Juan Manuel)

Laura Barceló

Gerard Torres (Rafael)

Juan José Ballesta (Cuevas)

Claudio Villarrubia (Cristobal)

Rafael Ayuso (Chófer de topete)

Central Bank Robbery: when it comes out

The new heist series “Central Bank Robbery” releases on Netflix on November 8th.