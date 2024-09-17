Bardella leader of the "Patriots for Europe", among the deputies Vannacci appears

Roberto Vannacci is no longer the vice president of the European Patriots

Roberto Vannacci “has been suspended from his duties as vice-president of the group of European patriots”. This was stated to reporters by the head of the Lepenist delegation Jean-Paul Garraud, questioned at the end of a press conference organized by the far-right European political group. The case of the possible suspension of Vannacci dates back to before the summer when the possibility emerged that the functions of the former general were frozen.

The news leaked on the sidelines of a press conference dedicated to the trial of Lega leader Matteo Salvini for the Open Arms case. “I am not speaking for the Italians,” Garraud began, “we are respectful of nations, we are the first to say that their sovereignty must be respected and I will certainly not allow myself to speak about my colleagues.”

Pressed by reporters to know whether Vannacci is still vice president or not, he pointed out: “Well, I don’t know what term can be used in relation to this affair, but at present he is no longer vice president as such. His functions are suspended for now. The reasons? I certainly won’t tell you.”

On the European Parliament website, Vannacci is listed as a simple “member” of the Patriots group, while before the summer break he was its “vice-president”. Asked before Garraud spoke whether he was still president or not, Vannacci replied that “up until two days ago, the site reported it that way. This is my answer”.

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

