Robocop Is Back: After the Canceled Film, Amazon Is Now Developing a Series

Amazon is taking another shot at reviving the legendary Robocop franchise, this time in the form of a new series produced by horror master James Wan. This announcement comes years after the canceled RoboCop Returns film project, showing Amazon’s renewed interest in the half-man, half-machine hero.

From Film to Series: Robocop Finds New Life

Amazon’s acquisition of MGM in 2021 for a staggering $8.45 billion gave the company access to a treasure trove of iconic franchises. With names like James Bond, Stargate, and Tomb Raider under its belt, Amazon has already begun rebooting beloved classics, such as Poltergeist and Legally Blonde. Now, it’s Robocop’s turn to return to the spotlight.

Robocop, originally a cult hit directed by Paul Verhoeven in 1987, has seen its share of mediocre sequels and failed reboots over the years. But it seems Amazon is determined to give the franchise a fresh start, following the unexpected success of the 2023 video game RoboCop: Rogue City, which grossed $15 million—a notable figure for a modest production. Buoyed by this reception, Amazon confirmed that Robocop will soon be reborn as a series, with James Wan as executive producer through his Atomic Monster production company.

A New Take on a Classic

Details about the upcoming series are still scarce, but what we do know is intriguing. Peter Ocko, known for his work on The Office and Dead Like Me, has been tapped as the showrunner. However, there’s been no word yet on casting or significant plot changes.

Interestingly, the initial synopsis suggests the show might depart from some of the core elements of the original film. While the series will still follow the story of a crime-ridden city turning to a technologically advanced, part-human, part-machine police officer, notable details are missing. There’s no mention of the omnipresent OCP (Omni Consumer Products), the corporation responsible for Robocop’s creation, nor is there any reference to Detroit, the iconic city where the original film was set. Could this indicate a shift in location or plot? It’s possible.

This wouldn’t be the first time Amazon has taken creative liberties with well-established franchises. Just look at The Rings of Power, which stepped away from Tolkien’s canon in several ways. Still, fans are hoping that the new series will remain true to the biting social commentary and dark satire that made the original Robocop a cultural touchstone.

Balancing the Old and the New

While it’s still unclear how far the show will stray from its roots, what fans are truly hoping for is a revival of the original film’s signature tone—a mix of sharp satire and social critique. The original RoboCop wasn’t just about flashy action scenes; it was a razor-sharp critique of corporate greed, the militarization of law enforcement, and the fragility of humanity in the face of technology.

If handled right, this new series could offer a fresh commentary on today’s issues. With the advancement of technology since the original 1987 film, there’s a wealth of material to explore, from AI and data privacy wars to the rise of social media surveillance and cybercrime. These modern-day challenges could seamlessly integrate into Robocop’s narrative, keeping the series both relevant and thought-provoking.

What to Expect

As of now, there’s no release date for Amazon’s Robocop series, and with so little information available, fans will have to wait patiently. But with James Wan behind the wheel and Amazon’s backing, there’s reason to believe this reboot could finally do justice to the iconic character.

We’ll be watching closely to see whether this new Robocop series can maintain the balance between modern storytelling and the legacy of Paul Verhoeven’s original classic. One thing’s for sure: if done right, this could be Robocop’s most thrilling comeback yet.