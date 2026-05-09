Rosa Elettrica, the interview with the cast: "It’s a thriller unlike any other. It’s about us insecure 30-year-olds"

Get ready for a Maria Chiara Giannetta like you’ve never seen her before. The new on-the-road series “Rosa Elettrica” ​​arrives on Sky and NOW, an action thriller but, above all, a generational story about today’s 30-year-olds and their insecurities where the 33-year-old actress of Apulian origins is struggling with an adrenaline-filled escape together with a young criminal, played by Francesco Di Napoli.

It is a clash but also a generational meeting full of surprises.

“Rosa Elettrica” tells the story of a young witness protection agent who is given the first important assignment of her career: escorting a young criminal determined to collaborate with the police. But not everything will go as planned and the two will find themselves on an unexpected escape.

“It’s a thriller different from all the others because it also makes you laugh but it’s above all a relational story” – explains Giannetta -. We did a lot of reckless things, ran, banged our heads against the wall, jumped off a cliff.”

The review of Rosa Elettrica

“Why we 30 year olds are more insecure than other generations”

“We 30-year-olds are more insecure because we are a middle generation – Maria Chiara Giannetta tells us at uisjournal.com -. We have touched little on analogue and little on technology. Our parents told us: ‘You have to buy the house, you have to do this, you have to do that, so we don’t have that sense of freedom to squander everything and live from day to day. But we are trying to change things.’

“What it was like working with your life partner”

The director of the series is Davide Marengo, also Maria Chiara Giannetta’s life partner.

“Working together with Davide? We had a great time. Davide has the ability to create a beautiful set and convey calm”, clarified Maria Chiara. And Marengo reiterated: “I have known Maria Chiara since she started and for me it was a privilege to be able to work with her after I saw her grow. Working together was not a problem, on the contrary, it was an enhancement of our relationship”.

The review of ‘Electric Rose’