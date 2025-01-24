Running Point, the new Netflix series with Kate Hudson: plot and when it comes out

A new series starring Kate Hudson is about to arrive on Netflix. It is titled “Running Point” and is ready to dive into the world of basketball. Signed by Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz and David Stassen, who have already worked on very successful titles, Running Point gives a bold turn to the classic recovery comedy and promises to have fun but also make us think. The protagonist is Kate Hudson in the role of a woman in power in a purely male world who will have to demonstrate to everyone her value and leaders’ skills.

Running Point: what is it about

When a scandal forces his brother to resign, Isla Gordon (Kate Hudson) becomes president of the Los Angeles Waves, one of the most legendary professional basketball franchises, as well as family activities. Ambitious and often ignored, Isla will have to demonstrate to the skeptical brothers, the board of directors and the sports community in general that he has been the right choice for the place.

Running point: who is in the cast

The series is interpreted, in addition to Kate Hudson, also by Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Scott Macarthur, Fabrizio Guido, Toby Sandman, Chet Hanks, Jay Ellis and Max Greenfield.

Running Point: when it comes out on Netflix

Running Point debuts on Netflix on February 27, 2025.

