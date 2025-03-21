Sahara sand could rain on Italy, thanks to the cyclone Martinho: the forecasts

Credits: Xicotencatl, CC By -SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.



Desert sand of the Sahara coming to Italy, which could also “rain” on the ground due to the two strong disturbances provided for the weekend originating from Cyclone Martinho which is currently hit Spain. According to the weather forecast of the University of Athens, the Saharan Pulviscolo will begin to pass through Italy already at today at very low concentrations, however destined to grow on the weekend until it reached an important top in the night between Saturday 22 March and Sunday 23 March with concentrations also above the 1200 micrograms per square meter Between Lazio, Umbria, Romagna and Veneto. According to the same forecasts, the concentrations will then fall progressively until the day of Friday 28 March.

Concentrations of dust on Europe (micrograms per square meter). Credit: University of Athens



The concomitance of the presence of Sahara dust on Italy and the arrival of the cyclonic disturbances from western Europe will be able to generate the phenomenon of the so -called “Red rain” Which leaves halos on cars especially in the summer. The regions most affected by bad weather in Italy will be above all those of North-west on Saturday e Tuscany and Emilia On Sunday, two territories already affected recently by strong rains and floods.

It is not unusual that the Saharan powders arrive in Italy also in this season of the year, transported by the scirocco winds that come from the African continent: it happened last March, when the skies of Naples and Palermo were yellow. The phenomenon usually occurs when Two areas of low pressure In Eastern Europe and western Europe they allow the North African high pressure to “be hired” in central Europe forming currents that date back the Mediterranean transporting the powders collected in the desert.